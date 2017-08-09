Politics Briefing: Why good policy needs good data

Good morning,
Making policy based on data is good. Making policy when you have no data...not so good.
The man who wrote the guidelines we use for creating passwords now admits he was pretty much just making thing up when he recommended, in 2003, that we all add numbers, mixed case and special characters to our P@ssw0rd5 and change them every few months. The rules have led to many forgotten passwords, most of which aren't really that secure after all. New guidelines suggest that length is really the best way to craft a secure password. As Internet cartoonist Randall Munroe posited in a famous strip, it could take hackers 550 years to crack the password "correcthorsestaplebattery," made up of four common words strung together. In the case of passwords, being both secure and easy to remember is good policy.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is asking for the provinces to support her in a drive to lower the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, saying that the guidelines created in 1969 are based on outdated data.
North Korea has released Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim after 17 months of captivity, state media is reporting. The release follows a visit from a high-level delegation of Canadian government officials.
Revelations that Saudi Arabia has used Canadian-made combat vehicles against its own people may undermine the government's case in court, where it argued just weeks ago that no such evidence exists.
The head of Unicef's operations in Jordan says Canadian aid has been invaluable in helping refugee children from Syria, but that more help is needed from the international community.
B.C. Premier John Horgan has been forced to apologize after accusing an appointee from the previous government of producing little work while collecting lucrative salary. But Gordon Wilson, a former Liberal leader and NDP cabinet minister who was appointed by former premier Christy Clark, says he's still considering a lawsuit. When Mr. Wilson was fired last week, Mr. Horgan and another cabinet minister publicly claimed he had produced very little written work after several years in the position. But the province's open-information website shows several reports and documents authored by Mr. Wilson. Mr. Horgan is now apologizing, saying everyone should move on.
And there is one fewer candidate for the BC Liberal leadership: former finance minister Kevin Falcon. Mr. Falcon, whose name often comes up as a possible successor to Ms. Clark, notes that he retired in 2013 and says nothing has changed since then. He says the BC Liberal party needs someone from the outside who could overcome criticisms of the previous Liberal government.
The Globe and Mail editorial board on government giving up control of the murdered and missing indigenous women inquiry: "The Trudeau government could turn to an umbrella group like the Assembly of First Nations. Ottawa would provide a set amount of funding, but beyond that, it would leave it entirely to Indigenous Canadians to decide on the inquiry's composition, mission, terms of reference, timelines, methods and objectives – everything. Turn the process over to the people most concerned with the outcome. They may surprise with their honesty and hard-headedness."
Melanie Paradis (The Globe and Mail) on indigenous identity: "I know I did good things in my work with Indigenous communities, but I am now acutely aware of that which I did not know then. In my quest to 'be the voice,' I had hogged the microphone in moments when I should have shut up and listened. I don't know what reconciliation will look like, but it will sound like authentic Indigenous voices being listened to and respected by non-Indigenous ears."
Tim Powers (The Hill Times) on seeing the musical Come From Away: "Bringing leaders of the U.S. administration to Broadway to see this story that reflected so positively on Canada-U.S. relations in our friend's most difficult hour was clever cultural diplomacy, a practice which involves, according to the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, the exchange of ideas, values, and other aspects of culture to strengthen relationships and advance national interests."
Susan Delacourt (iPolitics) on Canada's international image: "The risk isn't necessarily in making Trump hate us. It's in making others love Canada too much. In a complex, globalized context, not all publicity is good publicity. Maybe we need some fine print disclaimers for all those who may be seeing Canada's borders as a wide-open alternative to Fortress America. (Warning: We're not all that nice.)"
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says his country is not on the verge of nuclear war with North Korea, despite some incendiary tweets from President Donald Trump. "My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before....Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!" Mr. Trump tweeted this morning.
The disputed results of the Kenyan election are leading to outbreaks of violence across the country. Opposition leader Raila Odinga alleged that the results of the vote were fraudulent, leading to protests in the slums of the capital city, Nairobi. Protesters burned tires and set up roadblocks in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, and police opened fire on opposition protesters in Kisii county this morning. Kenya's railways will suspend operations on a line between the major cities of Mombasa and Nairobi, starting tomorrow. The decision was made to protect passengers and operations across the country, said Atanas Mainas, Managing Director of the Kenya Railways Authority.
And after an internationally-condemned vote, Venezuela's new Constituent Assembly declared itself as the superior body to all other governmental organizations. The new decree will prohibit lawmakers in congress from interfering with laws passed by the new assembly, rendering the body "all-powerful." Since the July 30 election, the Constituent Assembly has fired Venezuela's chief prosecutor, who was critical of human rights abuses and two opposition leaders were arrested and jailed.
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on refugees in Germany: "The refugees have had no significant effect on crime rates or employment levels. As a result, they've all but ceased to be a political issue: Amid heated campaigning for the Sept. 24 national election, migration barely registers. There's been a debate about deportation of failed claimants, but both major parties have staked out moderate positions – voters have made it clear they don't want huge numbers of refugees again, but they also don't want closed borders or mass deportations.
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on identity politics in the U.S.: "The whitening of America, let us count the ways: Mr. Trump has driven foreigners of colour out and prevented them from coming in. Deportations are way up. There's his unrelenting rhetoric against outsiders taking American jobs, there's his immigration ban against Muslims, there's Haitians (who fear losing their asylum status) pouring into Canada, there's a Mexican wall plan still very much in the works."
