Politics Briefing: Liberals face another tax controversy

As we've written about before, the federal Liberals' proposed tax changes for private corporations have run up against more opposition than, perhaps, the government was expecting. Since consultations closed last week, the government has been working behind the scenes to draw up a new plan that will be more politically palatable.

Probably the last thing they wanted was more uproar from businesses about new taxes. But they got it anyway.

The Globe and Mail revealed this weekend that the Canada Revenue Agency was going to start counting employee discounts as taxable benefits. That meant, for instance, that many retail workers would face a larger tax bill, even though they generally make low salaries to begin with.

The question was whether this was a political or bureaucratic decision. The Liberal government now says it was entirely bureaucratic, a policy change made by the Canada Revenue Agency without the input of its political masters. But even if the government did not create the problem, it is up to them to fix it.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C., today meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and lawmakers as another round of talks for the North American free-trade agreement begin. As Mr. Trudeau arrived in the U.S., Mr. Trump was once again musing about pulling out of the trade deal all together.

The NDP says Netflix and other foreign digital-service companies should pay their "fair share" of taxes. This represents a shift of policy for the New Democrats under Jagmeet Singh.

Some Métis say they should be included in the government's Sixties Scoop settlement.

The federal government has quietly made progress in buying used fighter jets from Australia.

New senators will now require a vote from their peers to join the independent caucus.

And as questions swirl about how long U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will remain in office, the New Yorker digs into the former oilman's long career and foreign connections before he became a diplomat.

The Globe and Mail editorial board on taxing employee discounts: "This terrible idea had the lifespan of a fruit fly, and about as much intellectual heft. It beggars belief that the CRA was ever even serious about such an ill-conceived move."

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on NAFTA: "Mr. Trudeau's entourage insist this trip isn't a mission to save the trade deal. They don't want to add drama. The Prime Minister's Office portrayed the NAFTA elements as add-ons to a trip set up for the PM to attend Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit before making his first official trip to Mexico. In other words, Mr. Trudeau will be in the neighbourhood. But this is about saving NAFTA. Mr. Trudeau would be shirking his duty if it wasn't."

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on cultural funding: "The government is gambling that existing industries will adapt to new technologies. Newspapers and networks and theatre companies and record labels will evolve or be replaced with something more nimble and robust. The government may be right. But as an incubator of Canadian culture, laissez faire may not be enough. The industry could survive, but not the artists."

Michael Coren (Toronto Star) on pro-life politicians: "Do not be misled. The intention of the anti-abortion movement is the complete removal of reproductive rights, and the criminalization of medical staff daring to perform terminations. Most activists claim they wouldn't penalize women who have abortions but, with all due respect, I don't believe them. I know them just a little too well."

Stephen Gordon (National Post) on who is helped by the Liberal tax changes: "I pointed out earlier here and a few other times in this space that the Liberals' so-called 'Middle Class Tax Cut' is in fact no such thing; it's better described as the 'Upper Middle Class Tax Cut.' People like Nathalie, Nancy and Nathan are in the middle of the income distribution, but they don't make enough money to be affected by the Liberals' tax cut. The maximum benefit falls on those around the 90th percentile, with incomes roughly twice what Nathalie et al. earn."

Susan Delacourt (iPolitics) on the Liberal government's communications: "After nearly a decade of a Conservative government that was decidedly cool to public consultation, inquiries and so forth (but not to talking points), Canadians seemed ready for a government that would talk to them more often. In turn, Trudeau and his new team of Liberals vowed to be far more chatty — with reporters, with citizens, with interest groups, with anyone, really. Two years later, it's looking like this government is getting more experience with ducking tough conversations than with talking turkey."