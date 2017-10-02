‘Reconciliation must succeed,’ Payette says as new Governor-General

Julie Payette has officially been sworn in as the new Governor-General of Canada, with a speech that focused on the importance of science, teamwork and reconciliation.

Ms. Payette, a 53-year-old former astronaut who flew two missions to space, was installed as the 29th Governor-General on Monday during a ceremony in the Senate chamber that included live musical performances and traditional Indigenous drumming.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the installation with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and members of the Liberal cabinet sat in a red-clothed table in the centre of the chamber.

Ms. Payette, speaking without notes, drew on her experience as an astronaut to show the importance of working as a team.

"I'm a true believer in the strength of teamwork, in the power of dreams," Ms. Payette said.

"This is exactly the backbone of this country...Anyone can accomplish anything."

She also focused on reconciliation with Canada's First Nations people, speaking at times in the Algonquin language.

"Reconciliation must succeed for the well being of our communities and for the future of our children," she said.

In his speech, Mr. Trudeau honoured Ms. Payette's dedication to science and called her "a team player, a trailblazer, and a pioneer who proved to boys and girls, men and women across this great country that the sky was, in fact, not the limit."

"As an agent of change and a powerful voice for progress, Canada's two-times extraterrestrial will bring a new perspective on Canada and its place in the world," Mr. Trudeau said.

Guests at the swearing-in included former prime minister Jean Chrétien, premiers Kathleen Wynne and Brian Gallant, outgoing Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, Supreme Court judges, Senator Peter Harder, former governor-general Adrienne Clarkson, and Conservative MPs Kellie Leitch and Candice Bergen.

Ms. Payette wore on her coat the "Last Spike Brooch," a diamond brooch made from one of the last two spikes put in the tracks to complete the Canadian Pacific Railroad in Craigellachie, B.C., in November 1885, the governor-general's office said.

It was first presented to governor-general Jeanne Sauvé in 1986, and was also worn by Ms. Clarkson and Michaëlle Jean.

The brooch has been worn by female governors-general, or by spouses of male governors-general, on Installation Day and during speeches from the throne.