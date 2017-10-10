Revenue Minister promises revisions to CRA edict on employee discounts

The Liberal government has ordered the Canada Revenue Agency to back away from its plan to tax employee discounts, following strong objections from the business community.

The office of National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said it has heard "loud and clear" from Canada's retail advocates who warned that the most recent CRA guidelines would create an unworkable burden for employees and employers.

"We are not targeting individuals working in retail," Ms. Lebouthillier said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "The Agency issued a guidance document to mainly provide assistance for employers and is committed to further clarifying the wording of the guidance to reflect this."

The latest tax controversy involving the federal government came after the CRA recently updated its written interpretation of existing tax laws by stating that employee discounts should "generally" be reported as income, meaning they should be treated as a taxable benefit.

This interpretation, contained in a technical agency document called a folio, directly contradicts another CRA document called The Employers' Guide - Taxable Benefits and Allowances. That document says that "if you sell merchandise to your employee at a discount, the benefit he or she gets from this is not usually considered a taxable benefit," as long as the item is not sold below cost.

The Canadian Retail Council and the Canadian Payroll Association strongly objected to the new wording in the folio.

Ms. Lebouthillier also said Tuesday that the government's goal "is to ensure that the Agency does not impose additional administrative burdens on businesses."

Rachel De Grâce, manager of advocacy and legislative content with the Canadian Payroll Association, said the minister's comments are a welcome sign that industry concerns will be addressed.

"I see that as a very positive statement coming right from the Minister of National Revenue's office," she said.

Nonetheless, Ms. De Grâce said the Canadian Payroll Association will remain concerned until the CRA scraps its revised guidelines for staff discounts.

Ms. De Grâce said employee discounts are sometimes included as part of collective bargaining agreements, raising questions as to how the CRA expected that it could change its policy as of Jan. 1, 2018. She also questioned how the CRA would enforce whether or not employee discounts are treated as income.

"It sounds like a very onerous exercise," she said. "I think we're all just scratching our heads trying to make heads or tails of what the new requirements are. And, why the change?"

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the CRA edict on employee discounts represents another example of how the Liberal government is searching for ways to raise taxes.

"It's petty. It's mean-spirited," he told reporters while standing next to stacks of tires inside a Speedy Auto Service franchise in Edmonton.

The Conservative leader's comments followed a news conference that was primarily focused on criticizing another tax issue that has dogged the Liberal government in recent weeks. Finance Minister Bill Morneau outlined several proposals in July that would change the tax treatment of incorporated small businesses. Mr. Morneau has promised to rework that plan in response to vocal criticism from business owners.

Mr. Scheer said he used to work in the restaurant business and knows that free meals for staff are common. He questioned why the federal government would have any interest in targeting minor issues like meals or the discount on jeans that employees working in retail receive.

"What is it with this government?" he asked. "I don't understand it."

Retail Council of Canada vice-president Karl Littler said his sense from conversations with federal officials is that the CRA developed its revised guidelines on its own without direction from political staff. He said the minister's statement appears to suggest the political level has suddenly become engaged on the file and is aiming to contain the criticism.

"My sense is there was no political oversight of this at all," he said. "I don't have any sense whatsoever that there's political buy-in to this. I see this as having been generated inside CRA at a kind-of mid-level."