Putin puts critic on Interpol wanted list after Canada passes Magnitsky law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed one of his fiercest critics on the Interpol wanted list in retaliation for Canada's passage of a bill last week that lets Canada sanction human-rights abusers.

Bill Browder, who has led the international campaign against Russia over the killing of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, said Mr. Putin instructed his prosecutor office's to list him on Interpol's wanted list through a diffusion notice Oct. 17, one day before the Canadian version of the U.S. Magnitsky Act became law. A diffusion notice is less formal than an Interpol red notice but can also be used to request the arrest or location of an individual.

When it comes to Magnitsky laws, it's clear what Russia is looking for The notice means that Mr. Browder cannot leave Britain, where he lives. He had plans to travel to Canada on Oct. 31 with the family of Mr. Magnitsky so they could meet the Canadian parliamentarians who made Bill S-226 possible. The law is named after Mr. Magnitsky, who accused Russian officials of a massive tax-fraud regime before being beaten to death in a Moscow jail in 2009, and is meant to sanction human-rights abusers around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

"Right now I can't travel anywhere because I'd be arrested on any border crossing," Mr. Browder told The Globe and Mail on Monday morning from London.

"I'd like to clear this up as quickly as I can so we can come with the Magnitsky family and honour the great work of Parliament and the Senate in getting this Magnitsky law passed."

Mr. Browder said this marks the fifth time that Russia has listed him on Interpol's wanted list. Prior notices for Mr. Browder were rejected by Interpol after the world's largest international police organization deemed them politically motivated.

Mr. Browder said he knew something was wrong when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security e-mailed him last Thursday to tell him that his global entry status had been revoked. After making a few calls to law-enforcement officials, he discovered that Russia had listed him on the Interpol wanted list last Tuesday. Mr. Browder, a U.S.-born financier, renounced his American citizenship in 1998 when he moved to Britain.

He said Russia's move is retaliation for Canada's passage of the Magnitsky law. Although the legislation became law last Wednesday, the Canadian government has yet to sanction any individuals. Russian and Venezuelan human-rights abusers are expected to be among the first group of individuals targeted by Canadian sanctions in the coming weeks.

Mr. Browder hired Mr. Magnitsky as the lawyer for his Moscow-based Hermitage Capital Management hedge fund in 2005. Mr. Magnitsky was arrested in 2008 and died in prison in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of theft. Investigations by Russia's human-rights council eventually concluded he was beaten to death by prison staff.

Speaking at a conference in Sochi last week, Mr. Putin accused Canada of playing "unconstructive political games" in passing the Magnitsky law. He went on to accuse Mr. Browder of "crime, deception and theft" while he lived in Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Underneath are the criminal activities of an entire gang led by one particular man, I believe Browder is his name, who lived in the Russian Federation for 10 years as a tourist and conducted activities, which were on the verge of being illegal, by buying Russian company stock without any right to do so, not being a Russian resident, and by moving tens and hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country and hence avoiding any taxes not only here but in the United States as well," Mr. Putin said.

Earlier this month, Russia made its retaliation plan clear.

"We warn again that in case the pressure of the sanctions put on us increases … we will widen likewise the list of Canadian officials banned from entering Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an Interfax news agency report on Oct. 4.