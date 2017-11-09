Senators urged to ensure sexism completely removed from Indian Act

Senators who praised the government for amending legislation to rid the Indian Act of sexism are being urged to obtain assurances that the 141-year-old law really will be purged of provisions that make it more difficult for women than for men to pass their Indian status to their descendants.

The government bowed to Senate demands this week and amended legislation it had drafted in response to a ruling by a Quebec judge who found that some of the sex-based discrimination in the Indian Act violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The initial versions the legislation, known a Bill S-3, met the requirements of the court but did not eliminate all of the sexism. Senators said that was unacceptable and, after a standoff of several months, the government appeared to capitulate by sending an amended version of Bill S-3 to the Senate on Tuesday for approval.

Lillian Dyck, the chair of the Senate committee on aboriginal peoples, which raised concerns about the sexism that was being left untouched, was pleased with the amendments and urged her fellow senators to pass the legislation this week so the bill can become law by the court-imposed deadline of Dec. 22. If that does not happen, the government says the registration of status Indians across Canada would likely come to a halt.

But Mary Eberts, a lawyer who is acting on behalf of some of those who have been affected by the discrimination in the Indian Act, is urging the senators to obtain clarification from the government about what the amended bill actually says before they vote to support it.

"I have been looking over the preliminary draft of [the amendments], and I have some concerns," said Ms. Eberts, who is also a member of the Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action, which has lobbied for the removal of sexism from the act.

First, she said, the amendments as they are written are "almost unintelligible."

They went to the Senate "without any marginal notes to tell you what is going on," Ms. Eberts said. "And if they want the Senators to look at this tomorrow and to vote on it tomorrow, then [the government is] not giving them enough information."

Second, she said, it is difficult to figure out how much of the bill would come into force immediately after it is passed into law.

The government says the amendments stipulate that most of Bill S-3 will take effect when it receives Royal Assent. But a clause that would eliminate a measure that has the potential to bestow Indian status on hundreds of thousands of additional Canadians, and grant them the benefits that go with that status, would wait until after a full consultation with First Nations. That could take several years.

Ms. Eberts, however, said it is unclear whether that clause – which would change the fact that people fathered by status men before Sept. 4, 1951, would get status and could pass it on to their offspring, while status women who married non-status men and had children before that date could not – is the only provision that would be delayed.

"I have looked over this bill, and so have another couple people that I know, and I can't find where they make the distinction between the pre-1951 people" and other measures eliminating sexism, she said.

Third, Ms. Eberts said, even the amended bill appears to leave some of the discrimination in the Indian Act.

Her group, she said, is telling senators they need to take more time and have more clarification about what the amended bill will actually do "and make sure that it actually fulfills the promises made to the senators that sat down with the government and worked this out."

A government spokesman said on Wednesday that the amendments it is proposing to Bill S-3 are an honest attempt to eliminate sex-based discrimination in the Indian Act and not an attempt at subterfuge.

Despite Ms. Ebert's concerns, Ms. Dyck said she will still call upon senators to pass the legislation.

Ms. Eberts is correct that the provisions of the Indian Act are complicated, and lawyers have had difficulty agreeing what is in Bill S-3, Ms. Dyck said.

But, she said, she and many others have gone through the amendments carefully. She added that the government must update Parliament on the progress of the consultations with the First Nations, which means there will be future opportunities to make changes.