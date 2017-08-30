 Skip to main content

Trudeau appoints acclaimed author David Adams Richards to Senate

David Adams Richards at Gordons Wharf near his farm house on the Miramichi River in an undated photo.

Brian Atkinson/The Globe and Mail

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an acclaimed writer will fill a Senate vacancy in New Brunswick.

David Adams Richards was appointed as part of a new merit-based appointment process the prime minister put in place last year.

There are eight remaining vacancies in the 105-seat chamber.

Richards, 66, is an award-winning writer who has won accolades for both fiction and non-fiction.

Trudeau says the novelist, essayist, screenwriter and poet has created a body of work that has shown a commitment to the Miramichi River valley in New Brunswick.

Richards was formally appointed by Gov. Gen. David Johnston and will sit as an independent.

