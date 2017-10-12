What’s on Trudeau’s agenda in Mexico, and what’s at stake for NAFTA? A guide

The basics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Mexico on Thursday as the North American free-trade agreement’s future hangs in the balance.

Mr. Trudeau’s first official visit to the NAFTA country includes a meeting with President Enrique Pena Nieto, a gala dinner and a tour of Mexico’s recovery efforts after two major earthquakes last month. Here’s the official itinerary.

Mr. Pena Nieto lauded Canada’s friendship with Mexico and the economic benefits of NAFTA in an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail on Thursday. “I am convinced that this vital junction for Canada-Mexico relations will translate into more and better opportunities for our countries,” Mr. Pena Nieto wrote.

Mr. Trudeau goes to Mexico City from Washington, where, after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister acknowledged for the first time that the 23-year-old trilateral NAFTA deal could fall apart. Here’s a full primer on what Mr. Trudeau said and did in the U.S. capital.

Meeting Mr. Trudeau at the White House, Mr. Trump was ambivalent about whether a deal could be reached, and again threatened to let NAFTA die. He also hinted that he might pursue bilateral deals with either Mexico or Canada.

The fourth round of NAFTA talks is under way in Arlington, Va., until next Tuesday. Here’s a primer on the issues behind the talks and what the countries are asking for.

Follow The Globe's Laura Stone and Campbell Clark on Twitter for the latest updates on Mr. Trudeau's Mexico visit.

Itinerary in Mexico

Thursday afternoon: Mr. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, arrive in Mexico City at 12 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET). After a wreath-laying ceremony and a tour of the Mexican Red Cross, Mr. Trudeau holds a roundtable with civil-society leaders along with his Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Thursday night: Mr. Trudeau and his ministers then visit Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto for an extended bilateral meeting. Later, Mr. Pena Nieto will play host to the Trudeaus at an official dinner.

Friday: Mr. Trudeau speaks before the Mexican Senate, where he's expected to signal that Canada considers Mexico one of its top partners and wants to continue to work together on a number of fronts.

June 29, 2016: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then U.S. president Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Trudeau's host: Enrique Pena Nieto

Mexico's President is a long-standing ally of Mr. Trudeau's, with similar views on free trade. This is the Prime Minister's first official visit on Mr. Pena Nieto's home turf; Mr. Pena Nieto made a state visit to Canada in June, 2016.

Donald Trump's rise to power has been a difficult test for Mr. Pena Nieto, who has had to walk the line between alienating his country's biggest trading partner and giving in to a politician who has disparaged Mexico often and wants to build a border wall. Last summer, Mr. Pena Nieto's decision to invite Mr. Trump, then still a presidential candidate, to Mexico backfired badly as media and political opponents accused him of trying to appease a national adversary.

Aug. 31, 2016: U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Mr. Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City. HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

In January, Mr. Pena Nieto cancelled a visit to Washington after the White House proposed a 20-per-cent import tax to pay for the wall. Relations between the two leaders gradually softened; in August, a phone call from Mr. Pena Nieto, and another from Mr. Trudeau, persuaded the President to back off from threats to terminate NAFTA immediately.

The Trump era has been disastrous for Mr. Pena Nieto's fortunes in the polls. In the most recent Pew Research Center poll, only 28 per cent of Mexicans expressed a favourable opinion of him, with 80 per cent disapproving of how he has handled the economy.

But Mr. Pena Nieto won't have to deal with his mercurial U.S. counterpart much longer: His term ends next year, with Mexicans voting for a new president on July 1. The perceived front-runner, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – nicknamed "Amlo," from his initials – is a left-wing, populist and stridently anti-Trump candidate. The election is one reason for the aggressive U.S. timetable in renegotiating NAFTA: The Trump administration wants a new deal locked in by the end of the year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, right, are welcomed to the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Oct. 11, 2017. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Previously, in Washington

Mr. Trudeau's previous stop on the NAFTA goodwill tour was Washington, where he met Mr. Trump at the White House. Speaking alongside Mr. Trudeau in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump reiterated previous threats to terminate NAFTA if no agreement can be reached, and suggested bilateral deals with either Canada or Mexico could be a possibility:

I think Justin understands this, if we can't make a deal, it will be terminated, and that will be fine. They're going to do well and we're going to do well. But maybe that won't be necessary. But it has to be fair to both countries.

Trump says he’s opposed to NAFTA as Trudeau looks on in Oval Office 1:34

At a news conference after their meeting, Mr. Trudeau was still optimistic about a fair resolution to the NAFTA standoff, but acknowledged that the Trump administration is unpredictable and the deal's future is far from certain:

I think Canadians are aware that the American administration, and the President, makes decisions that surprise people from time to time. And that is certainly something that we are very much aware of, and very braced for, and conscious of. We know that there is a certain level of unpredictability these days.

Trudeau remains optimistic for a positive outcome to NAFTA negotiations 1:41

One of the Trudeau administration's major talking points, before and after the Washington trip, was that Canada is the biggest U.S. trading partner: "We are already your biggest customer," he said at a meeting with the House ways and means committee. Some observers interpreted that as a sign that Canada was distancing itself from Mexico. Elsewhere in Washington on Wednesday, Arturo Sarukhan, the former Mexican ambassador to the U.S., told a NAFTA-related event hosted by Dentons law firm that some Mexicans feared their united front with Canada would break at the negotiating table:

Some of us in Mexico think that on several occasions our Canadian friends have come close to throwing us under the bus. How do we Mexicans ensure [our] Canadian friends stay focused on a trilateral approach?

NAFTA: What will Mexico do next?

In the NAFTA negotiations, Mexico and Canada have been fighting back against protectionist proposals by the Trump administration – some of which, critics suggest, are designed to make them balk and walk away from the deal. Proposals such as a five-year sunset clause are a "poison pill" with which the Trump administration intends to kill the deal, explained Thomas Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to a Mexico City audience Tuesday.

While Mr. Trudeau is still optimistic that NAFTA can be saved, several high-level Mexican officials have said they'd prefer to let it die if the only alternative is an unfair deal. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said NAFTA's demise would be a breaking point in U.S.-Mexican relations, but Mexico would survive it:

We have to be prepared to say no, and if necessary to get up from the table and if necessary leave the treaty. It would not be the end of the world.

Mexico's ambassador to the United States, Geronimo Gutierrez, told The Globe and Mail that his country is also willing to walk away from NAFTA if it can't get a good enough deal, though it still hopes to improve the agreement instead:

Mexico's position will continue to be serious and constructive, but we have also been very clear about the fact that we rather leave the negotiating table than [accept] a harmful deal.

NAFTA's Article 2205 lets any member country announce their withdrawal from the deal with six months' notice. Mr. Trump has threatened to do this several times, though he's sometimes framed it as a negotiating tactic to force Canada and Mexico's hand rather than a final move.

Uncertainty about NAFTA's fate has been driving down the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks.

In a Thursday opinion piece for The Globe, Mr. Pena Nieto suggested that, whatever happens, Canada and Mexico's bilateral relationship should remain strong:

The government of Mexico will keep working constructively with Canada to further strengthen our relations, achieve mutual benefits and contribute to reaching our shared goal: to make North America the most prosperous and competitive region in the world. ... I am convinced that this vital junction for Canada-Mexico relations will translate into more and better opportunities for our countries.

With reports from Laura Stone, Adrian Morrow, The Canadian Press, Reuters and Associated Press

