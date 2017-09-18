Trudeau lashes out at Boeing over dispute with Bombardier

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is lashing out at Boeing for its trade complaint against Canadian-based Bombardier, accusing the American aerospace giant of trying to eliminate thousands of jobs in Canada.

Mr. Trudeau used his strongest rhetoric to date on Monday when he vowed never to approve a $6.4-billion purchase for Boeing-built Super Hornet fighter jets, as long as the company continues with the trade dispute over the Bombardier C Series aircraft.

"We won't do business with a company that is busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business," Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference.

Mr. Trudeau said Boeing's case against the C Series airplane – which he described as an innovative and highly efficient aircraft – is designed to stifle the growth of a potential rival.

"The action that Boeing has taken is very much in their narrow, economic interest to harm a potential competitor and is frankly not in keeping with the kind of openness to trade that we know benefits citizens in all countries around the world," he said.

Mr. Trudeau was speaking alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May at a joint media availability in Ottawa. Ms. May is also siding with Bombardier in the trade dispute, given the company's large facilities in Northern Ireland.

"We have discussed today how we can work together and see a resolution of this issue," Ms. May said. "From my point of view, I want to see a resolution that protects those jobs in Northern Ireland."

Both Ms. May and Mr. Trudeau promised to raise the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump in the near future, hoping to put additional pressure on Boeing to drop its trade complaints against Bombardier.

The federal government froze out Boeing in April after the company complained that Bombardier C Series planes were unfairly subsidized by the Canadian and Quebec governments. A first ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission is expected on Sept. 25.

"That will just be a preliminary judgement and it will be possible for us to continue to work together to bring about the resolution that we want," Ms. May said.

