Trudeau says tax changes will not hit those making less than $150,000

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government's proposed tax changes will only impact Canadians making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, and won't make a difference for people earning under $150,000.

Mr. Trudeau put a price tag on his government's controversial plan during an interview with Kelowna, B.C., radio station AM1150, as he seeks to calm nervous small business owners who say the proposed changes will make it harder for them to stay afloat.

"Wealthy people have tax measures that are available to them to lower their tax rate that ordinary folks and the middle class don't have," Mr. Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill Morneau: Tax changes are about levelling the playing field

Explainer: What Canada's new tax-planning proposals mean for private businesses

Related: How much will Morneau's proposed tax changes cost small business? We do the math

"We're looking very carefully at these proposed tax measures to make sure that they go after the wealthiest Canadians, and that they don't hurt hard-working middle-class small businesses."

Liberal MPs have been getting an earful from business owners and professionals, such as doctors who have incorporated, over the proposed changes that would restrict their ability to "sprinkle" income to adult family members, make passive investments in stocks or real estate, or convert income into capital gains.

Mr. Trudeau told his caucus members on Wednesday that he won't back down from the plan, but is open to hearing suggestions on "better ways to fix that problem" of tax fairness.

"The economy is doing well, people are doing well, and it's partially because we're removing some of the benefits for the wealthiest," Mr. Trudeau said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"If you're making $150,000 a year or less you can max out your RRSPs, you can use a tax-free savings account. The private corporation route only really benefits people making more than hundreds [of] thousands of dollars."

Mr. Trudeau's comments will be of little consolation to doctors, particularly women, who have been complaining that the government's plan will impact their ability to save for retirement or maternity leave.

Mr. Trudeau heard from two female doctors at a packed town hall in Kelowna on Wednesday who said his tax measures could discourage more women from entering into the profession.

"I'm having to choose between having a family and being able to actually practise as a physician," Anita Sanan told the Prime Minister.

Mr. Trudeau told the radio station on Thursday that he loves town halls and the "opportunity to see people coming out and engaging in politics."

Mr. Trudeau also heard from a young transgender child who thanked his government for passing a trans-rights bill, which the Prime Minister said brought him close to tears.

Story continues below advertisement

"To know that they would be met with applause and support and love – our country has evolved in our diversity, in our respect, in our support of each other. It's so great to see."