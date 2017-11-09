Bob Rae to urge Trudeau to maintain support for Rohingya

Bob Rae, the Canadian government's special envoy in Myanmar, says he will urge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to maintain Canada's support for the country's displaced Rohingya Muslims – particularly the refugee children who have no access to education.

Speaking to The Globe and Mail from Vietnam Thursday, Mr. Rae said Canadian aid money could help provide education to Rohingya children, who he said make up the "majority" of the 600,000 who have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar in recent months.

Mr. Rae, appointed special envoy by Mr. Trudeau in October, will brief the Prime Minister on his trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit in Da Nang, Vietnam.

"I'll be describing it to him and giving him as much information as I possibly can and encouraging the government to stay involved and engaged. And I hope he'll agree with me," Mr. Rae said.

"Many of these kids have not been to school in Myanmar and have not had access to education. And that I think, frankly, it's a challenge, but it's also an opportunity."

Canada has pledged more than $25-million in humanitarian assistance for Bangladesh and Myanmar this year, contributing to the UN's appeal for $434-million (U.S.) before February.

Mr. Rae is hoping he can join Mr. Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland for a meeting with Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday at the APEC meeting.

"It's part of an ongoing dialogue between the government of Canada and the government of Myanmar," Mr. Rae said.

The UN Refugee Agency says that more than 600,000 Rohingya – mostly women and children – have fled violence to Bangladesh from Myanmar since Aug. 25.

The violence began at the end of August, after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts and an army base in Rakhine. Myanmar's military responded by killing hundreds of people, triggering an exodus of Rohingya. Ms. Suu Kyi – an honorary Canadian citizen and Nobel Peace Prize laureate – and the country's military have come under international pressure, including calls from Canada, to end the violence in Rakhine. However, Ms. Suu Kyi does not have any control over the military under the 2008 constitution.