Trudeau to use UN speech to recognize Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will use his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday to describe the story of Canada's Indigenous peoples, the challenges they have faced over hundreds of years and how the government is working to rectify those issues.

A source in the government told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Trudeau will recognize Canada's relationship with its Indigenous peoples, challenging any notion that Canada is a "perfect" country, during his address. Mr. Trudeau will also acknowledge the complexity of that relationship and emphasize the fact that the long-standing domestic problem won't be fixed overnight, the source said.

The speech's focus will be a departure from Mr. Trudeau's first-ever address to the UN body last year, where he outlined Canada's open and welcoming attitude.

Mr. Trudeau is expected to talk about some of the dark chapters of Indigenous history in Canada, including the residential school system. He will also detail the steps his Liberal government is taking to reconcile with Indigenous peoples, including its commitment to implement all 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, according to the source.

Climate change will also be a major theme of Mr. Trudeau's speech, the source said. He is expected to emphasize the importance of fighting global warming and the work Ottawa is doing to address it.

The Prime Minister's address comes as Canada seeks one of the 10 rotating, non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council in 2021-22. On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau promoted Canada's bid during bilateral meetings with various world leaders on the sidelines of the UN summit.