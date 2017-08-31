 Skip to main content

Trudeau, Trump hope to reach NAFTA deal by end of the year: White House

NAFTA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump chat at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 8, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The White House says Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau have spoken about their hope to reach a deal by the end of this year on a new North American free-trade agreement.

That nugget is contained in a readout from Washington on the phone call today between the president and the prime minister over the deaths and destruction in Texas and Louisiana caused by hurricane Harvey.

There is no mention of the NAFTA discussion in the account of the conversation released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Trudeau's office said later it doesn't dispute the White House account.

A second round of NAFTA negotiations begins Friday in Mexico.

Trudeau's office says he offered Trump condolences over the damage caused by the torrential rains that have flooded vast swaths of Texas

Trudeau also offered assistance with rescue and recovery efforts.

