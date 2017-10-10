Trudeau goes to Washington: What’s on his mind, and what’s on Trump’s? A guide​

The basics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for the U.S. capital on Tuesday as talks on the new North American free-trade agreement return to the United States for a fourth round.

NAFTA talks get under way on Wednesday in Arlington, Va., across the river from Washington, and go until Sunday. Here’s a primer on the talks and what’s at stake.

But Mr. Trudeau may find issues other than trade weighing on the President’s mind: Dissent in the Republican Party, a feud with an influential GOP senator, the Iran nuclear deal and NFL protests, to name a few.

Speaking ahead of Mr. Trudeau’s arrival, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a women-in-business summit Canada is navigating the most uncertain period of its foreign policy since the Second World War’s end.

After visiting Washington, Mr. Trudeau goes to Mexico City on Thursday for his first official visit to the country.

The itinerary in Washington

Tuesday afternoon and evening: Mr. Trudeau, along with wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and cabinet ministers, arrives in Washington shortly after 4 p.m. (ET). The Trudeaus begin their visit with a Tuesday-night gala at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning: At 11 a.m., Mr. Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland visit the House of Representatives' Committee on ways and means, which has a powerful role in approving or sinking U.S. trade deals.

Wednesday afternoon: Mr. Trudeau then meets Mr. Trump at the Oval Office around 1:45 p.m. He holds a media availability at 3:45 p.m.

What's on Trudeau's mind

NAFTA

After three rounds renegotiating the decades-old trilateral deal, Canadian and Mexican officials are still mystified by what the Trump administration really wants. During last month's talks in Ottawa, The Globe reported – citing high-level sources connected with the talks – that the American representatives are ill-prepared and that infighting between the U.S. Trade Representative and Commerce Secretary are complicating the talks. Keeping the negotiations running smoothly without giving in to the President's protectionism has been a challenge for the Canadians, and Mr. Trudeau's visit to Washington is part of that balancing act. Speaking to CTV on Sunday, Ms. Freeland said the Prime Minister would stress that Canada is the United States' "biggest client" and keeping the trade relationship open is in his best interests.

Bombardier

The Canada-U.S. trade relationship has suffered new blows recently as the Trump administration has hit Canadian manufacturer Bombardier with punishing tariffs on its C Series airliner. Bombardier's U.S. competitor, Boeing, alleges that Bombardier gets unfair subsidies from the Canadian and British governments, and the U.S. Commerce Department is responding with proposed duties of nearly 220 per cent. In her CTV interview, Ms. Freeland said Bombardier would be on the agenda when the two leaders meet.

What's on Trump's mind

Corker & Co.

Brewing unrest in the Republican Party ranks has taken much of Mr. Trump's attention because it could threaten his tax-reform agenda in a legislature where he can ill afford to lose any GOP legislators' votes. At the centre of the dispute is Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who has said recently that Mr. Trump's advisers are guarding against "chaos"; that Mr. Trump could set the U.S. "on the path to World War III" with his provocations of other countries; and that the Trump White House is an "adult day care centre." Mr. Trump's Twitter invective against the senator has been heated in recent days.

Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

NFL

In the past few weeks, Mr. Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have ramped up criticism of the National Football League over silent player protests during the national anthem. Players have been kneeling instead of standing during the anthem in protest against police brutality and killings of black Americans, but Mr. Trump has tried to reframe the issue as one of disrespect to troops and American patriotism. This past Sunday, Mr. Pence walked out of an NFL game in Indiana, his home state, after some players took the knee or locked arms. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said the league should not be given tax breaks, though it was not clear what exactly he was demanding. (The NFL gave up its federal tax-exempt status in 2015, although U.S. states and localities still offer the multibillion dollar league tax breaks in order to attract teams and to finance stadiums.)

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Iran

Mr. Trump, who has accused his predecessor Barack Obama of being too soft on Iran, is expected to announce a hardening of policy on the country this week, likely to include "decertifying" a landmark 2015 deal that lifted international sanctions in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear program. Such a step would stop short of pulling out of the agreement, leaving that decision to Congress. Iran has kept up a steady drumbeat of hostile statements about the nuclear deal for days.

What will Trump do next to NAFTA?

Tensions are high over the NAFTA talks, with Mr. Trump signalling again that he considers unilateral withdrawal from the deal to be a valid strategy. In an interview with Forbes magazine published Monday, the President reiterated earlier threats to terminate NAFTA, also taking aim at the effectively dead Trans-Pacific Partnership between Canada, the United States and 10 other Pacific countries:

I happen to think that NAFTA will have to be terminated if we're going to make it good. Otherwise, I believe you can't negotiate a good deal ... . [The Trans-Pacific Partnership] would have been a large-scale version of NAFTA. It would have been a disaster. It's a great honor to have – I consider that a great accomplishment, stopping that. And there are many people that agree with me. I like bilateral deals.

SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Next stop, Mexico

On Thursday, Mr. Trudeau goes from Washington to Mexico City, his first official visit to the country. Joined by Ms. Freeland and International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne, he'll meet with outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto, pay his respects to victims of the recent Mexican earthquake and speak to the Mexican Senate on Friday.

With reports from The Canadian Press, Associated Press, Reuters and Globe staff

