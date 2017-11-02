 Skip to main content

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan on the mend after emergency surgery

Minister of Veterans Affairs Seamus O'Regan responds to a questionin the House of Commons in Ottawa on Oct. 6, 2017.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan is recovering after emergency surgery.

His department says the minister underwent surgery Wednesday for a sudden and serious issue, but it wasn't life-threatening.

No further details were provided but the minister is expected to make a full recovery.

His department says he anticipates being able to attend the National Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa later this month.

The Nov. 11 commemoration mark O'Regan's first as the minister in charge of veterans' issues.

The Liberal MP from Newfoundland and Labrador was appointed to the position in August.

