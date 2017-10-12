Toronto's giant rubber duck proved to be economic boon: festival

A Toronto waterfront festival that hosted an unexpectedly controversial giant rubber duck says it generated millions of dollars in economic activity.
The Redpath Waterfront Festival says a study conducted by Enigma Research shows the economic impact of the festival was a record $7.6 million.
About 750,000 people attended, which the festival attributes in part to the attraction billed as the world's largest rubber duck.
The six-storey, 13,600-kilogram yellow duck was brought to Toronto by the festival at a total cost of $200,000.
The Ontario government gave the festival an approximately $120,000 grant, which Opposition politicians called a "cluster duck" and an absurd use of taxpayer dollars.
The festival says area businesses reported record sales over that Canada Day weekend and that water taxis received a boost in business after a challenging summer due to Toronto island closures.
