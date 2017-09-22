 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Nanny charged after four-year-old boy dies in hot car in Toronto

Nanny charged after four-year-old boy dies in hot car in Toronto

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a nanny has been charged in the death of a child found in a hot car Thursday afternoon in west-end Toronto.

Police say the four-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died after being found in the vehicle outside an apartment building.

The nanny is charged with criminal negligence causing death and police say she is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not release the woman's name or age.

The boy was discovered in the early afternoon when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.

Video: York Region officer sics police dog on prone suspect (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.