Six pedestrians struck by cars in Toronto Friday morning: police

Six pedestrians, including a two-year-old child, were struck by vehicles in separate collisions in Toronto over the course of three hours Friday morning.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe says the child didn't suffer any serious injuries, but says two other pedestrians may have life-threatening injuries.

Stibbe says November is the worst month for collisions between vehicles and pedestrians in Toronto.

He says the combination of inclement weather and darkness during rush hours contributes to the higher collision rate in November.

Stibbe says there have been 1,418 pedestrians struck by cars from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, down slightly from 1,527 pedestrians hit by cars over the same time period last year.

He says 28 pedestrians have been struck and killed this year, compared to 35 over the same period last year.