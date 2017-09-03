Swissport worker protests block traffic at Toronto’s Pearson Airport

Police say union protesters at Toronto's Pearson Airport blocked traffic access to two of the airport's busiest terminals on Sunday.

The protests at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 have caused backups from Hwy. 409, which leads to the airport, all the way down to the intersection of Hwys. 401 and 427, according to Cst. Mark Fischer of Peel Region Police.

Fischer says police are urging people not to get out of their cars and walk towards the airport, which he says is "very unsafe."

Story continues below advertisement

He says police are assisting traffic through the crowds, but that travellers catching flights should budget extra time to arrive at the airport.

Pearson officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

About 700 employees of Swissport, whose ground crew workers service 30 of Pearson's 74 airlines, have been on strike since July over wage and benefit disputes.