TDSB drops proposal to phase out specialized schools

The Toronto District School Board has dropped a proposal to phase out specialized schools following backlash from parents and students.

Earlier this month, a task force charged with studying how to distribute resources more equitably across the city proposed that every cluster of schools offer a variety of specialty programs, and once this is in place, the TDSB look at shutting down specialized schools, including ones focused on the arts and technology.

Parents and students said they were concerned that a move to create a level field would also see students lose out on opportunities that specialized schools offer.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday, TDSB director John Malloy said he did not believe the school district had any intention of closing specialized schools.

"We have clarified the recommendation by removing the reference to phasing out specialized schools and will, in the revised document, focus on improving access to them," Mr. Malloy said.

He added that parents have expressed concern that specialized programs, including the International Baccalaureate, would be phased out, but that was not part of the task force's recommendations and the programs will continue.

TDSB to remove the word "chief" from job titles out of respect for Indigenous people

"What is clear is that the TDSB needs to find ways to expand the opportunities that these schools and programs offer," Mr. Malloy said. "Changes need to happen to ensure each and every student can achieve high academic achievement and success in school."

Canada's largest school board is looking at how to keep some of the city's poorest children from falling behind as neighbourhoods gentrify.

The TDSB runs a handful of specialized schools, including those focused on the arts and technology. It was unclear from the draft report which schools could be phased out.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian singer and songwriter Scott Helman, a graduate of Claude Watson School for the Arts and the Claude Watson Arts Program, housed in Earl Haig Secondary School, said he was pleased the TDSB decided not to phase out his former school. "It's really important and really crucial for a lot of students," he said.

Mr. Helman, who graduated high school in 2013, described being accepted into the arts school as one of the "best moments of my life." He said that being able to express himself in an art-focused schools allowed him to focus on other subjects, such as math and science.

"I think the answer that I'm looking for is how the TDSB is going to expand these programs and make them more accessible," he said.

The TDSB's Enhancing Equity Task Force is looking at how to distribute resources more equitably so that students who live in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods and are unable to travel across the city are still able to attend enriched programs.

"The Task Force recognizes that specialized schools and programs … while benefiting certain populations, have inadvertently resulted in greater competition and disparities between schools," the report stated. "In many cases, these schools and programs have served to limit enriched learning opportunities for students, especially those from the most marginalized communities."

The task force, which includes trustees, are speaking with parents and community groups to gather ideas on how to mitigate or remove social and economic barriers in schools so students can focus on learning.

Story continues below advertisement

In Ontario and elsewhere, a two-tiered public-education system has been the subject of debate. Although the TDSB provides special grants to schools in high-needs communities to help compensate for differences, it is unable to catch up to the hundreds of thousands of dollars schools in the richest neighbourhoods obtain through fundraising.

A report is expected to be presented to trustees in December.