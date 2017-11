Three missing Chinese students thought to be victims of ransom scam found: police

Police say three people believed to be victims of a scam targeting Chinese students have been located.

Toronto police say they believe the disappearances were linked to a scam in which Chinese students are told to go into hiding and stay off social media or their relatives in China will be hurt.

Police allege the families in China are then contacted and told that the student has been kidnapped, and are then asked to pay a large ransom.

Investigators say Juan Wen Zhang, 20, who went missing on Nov. 8 in Toronto was located on Saturday in Montreal.

They say Yue (Kandy) Liu, 17, who disappeared on Nov. 10, was found Sunday in Kirkland, Que.

And Ke (Jaden) Xu, 16, who was last seen in on Nov. 9, was located on Monday morning in Ontario.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said Monday that the investigation into who contacted the students is ongoing.

Loved ones notified police that the students were missing, De Kloet said.

Police say one of the victims became aware of the scam when she turned her phone on in the Montreal area.