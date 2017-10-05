Toronto city council votes against renaming Centennial Park stadium after Rob Ford

Toronto city council has voted against naming a stadium after former mayor Rob Ford.

Council voted 24-11 against renaming the stadium at Centennial Park after Ford, who died in March 2016 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Current Mayor John Tory had recommended last week that a stadium be named after his infamous predecessor.

In a letter to council supporting the plan, Tory said Ford was known for his "unique approach to public service" and that his community involvement went well beyond politics.

The former mayor's brother and former city councillor Doug Ford said he was "very disappointed" with the vote.

Rob Ford, whose clarion call was "time to stop the gravy train," became a certified celebrity in light of his admitted crack cocaine use, alcohol abuse, lewd comments and at times outrageous behaviour that transformed his mayoral office into an unprecedented spectacle.

Council did vote 33-2 on Wednesday night in favour of discussing ways to honour councillors Ron Moenser and Pam McConnell, who both died earlier this year.