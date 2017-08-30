Toronto neurosurgeon charged in death of his wife denied bail

A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been denied bail.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 41, showed little emotion as he sat in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.
Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.
He was charged in December 2016 in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.
The 40-year-old woman, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30.
Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase by a roadside north of Toronto.
Police have said the couple, who were married for 12 years, had three young children.
We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.