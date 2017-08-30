 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Toronto neurosurgeon charged in death of his wife denied bail

Toronto neurosurgeon charged in death of his wife denied bail

In this courtroom sketch, Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji, 40, makes a video appearance before Justice of the Peace Stephen Weisberg and Crown Prosecutor Liz Stokes, right, in court in Toronto, on Dec. 20, 2016.

Alexandra Newbould/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been denied bail.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 41, showed little emotion as he sat in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.

Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged in December 2016 in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

The 40-year-old woman, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30.

Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase by a roadside north of Toronto.

Police have said the couple, who were married for 12 years, had three young children.

Video: Ontario boosts funding to combat opioid crisis (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.