Toronto’s outspoken chief planner quits

Toronto's outspoken chief planner, Jennifer Keesmaat, is leaving her post after a five-year run that saw her clash with Mayor John Tory on key policies.

One of city's highest profile civil servants, Ms. Keesmaat has used Twitter to express her views on bike lanes and other issues. She will finish her role at the city on Sept. 29.

The city released a statement saying the chief planner was resigning to pursue "other interests."

Under her tenue, she championed changes (recently enacted) to rein in the province's unpopular planning tribunal, the Ontario Municipal Board. She was also front-and-centre in the city's debates over the Gardiner Expressway and the Scarborough Subway – at times butting heads with Mr. Tory.

"I want to personally thank Jennifer for her tremendous passion, leadership and innovation in driving forward a number of major projects for the City," Mayor John Tory said in a statement. "Jennifer has used her platform and voice as Chief Planner to help guide Council's efforts to build a better city for all Torontonians and I wish her all the best in the next phase of her career."

Ms. Keesmaat said in a statement that she had always planned to review her options after five years in the job: "I promised myself that after five years in public service I would review my future options. I look forward to new challenges in the important business of city building now enriched by invaluable lessons, new friends and colleagues acquired while serving the people of our great city, Toronto."

