Tory, Hoskins ask feds to approve legal drug-use site near Toronto's Moss Park

The city of Toronto and the province are asking the federal Minister of Health for the "immediate approval" of a proposed indoor supervised drug-use site at an east-end homeless centre near the city's Moss Park, where an illegal outdoor site has been operating for months.

In a letter to federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor dated Oct. 31, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins say the illegal site, set up in Moss Park near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East, has saved many lives since it was launched in August by reversing overdoses in a neighbourhood that had been hit by an increase in overdose deaths.

"However, operating this type of health service in a park is not sustainable not least because winter is approaching," the letter reads. "The overdose prevention site has clearly demonstrated the need for an SIS [supervised injection service] in the Moss Park neighbourhood."

The letter says the Fred Victor Centre, an independent charitable agency, is applying this week for an exemption to operate a new, legal, supervised drug-use site at its Queen Street East location near Moss Park. The two politicians say that while the process usually takes "several weeks," they would like this new site granted a "short-term or conditional exemption to enable the service to open as soon as possible."

The mayor and the provincial minister say they "urge your expedited approval to assist in our response to this emergency health issue in Toronto."

The letter, provided to The Globe and Mail by the mayor's office, comes just hours before the activist group currently running the illegal Moss Park site, the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance, is set to announce that talks with Fred Victor and city officials to move their current operation into the basement of the Fred Victor Centre have failed.

They say they intend to stay put in the park and may even try try to bring in a heated trailer – without a city permit – as the temperatures drop, particularly if this new proposed legal injection site in the area is subject to a long approval process before it is allowed to open.

City Councillor Joe Cressy, chairman of the city's drug strategy implementation panel, said this week that Health Canada officials have told Toronto Public Health that they could approve a new, legal, supervised injection site in two to four weeks, but that getting one up and running at Fred Victor would likely take longer than that. Mr. Cressy, who has been in the middle of the talks with the illegal site's operators, also said that he wants rule changes to allow the city to support what are now considered illegal sites such as the one in Moss Park and perhaps in other areas of the city where overdoses are occurring.

Toronto rushed to open its first legally approved supervised drug-use site in the summer near Yonge-Dundas Square, after the activists set up in Moss Park and criticized the city's response to the growing opioid overdose problem as too slow. Two more legal sites, one in a clinic in Leslieville and another near Queen and Bathurst Streets, are set to open this fall. Advocates and health officials say the sites help prevent deaths by allowing drug users to shoot up with a nurse on hand who can intervene and administer the anti-overdose drug naloxone in the event of an overdose.