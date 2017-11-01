Wynne, Tory move past tensions to announce Etobicoke land deal

The mayor of Toronto and Ontario's premier say they've patched up a sometimes rocky relationship following a "summer break" with the announcement that surplus provincial land in northern Etobicoke will be sold to build hundreds of new homes.

With both Mayor John Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne facing re-election fights in the next year, the two leaders say they are talking more often and working together to improve housing affordability in Canada's largest city by making underused land available for development. It's a change of tone from the winter and spring months when Mr. Tory and Ms. Wynne's government grew frustrated with each other and engaged in a war of words. That's over now, Mr. Tory said Wednesday.

"In all relationships sometimes you take a little break, a summer break, and now we're back here in the fall and we're doing things together," the mayor said to laughter from Ms. Wynne. "We're working together."

Story continues below advertisement

In January, the mayor said he was treated like a "little boy going up to Queen's Park in short pants" by the Premier after she denied his request to allow tolls on two municipally operated highways. In May, the province's Transportation Minister went to city hall and said the mayor was "over the line" after he handed out flyers suggesting the province wasn't doing its part to fix the city's crumbling social housing.

That sparring was in the past on Wednesday when Ms. Wynne said that providing affordable housing in Toronto is an issue of fairness. "The cost of rent and mortgage shouldn't be unmanageable in this city. [People] shouldn't have to choose between making the rent or putting food on the table, that isn't acceptable," she said.

The two have grown closest over the housing situation. Ms. Wynne appointed Peter Milczyn as her new Housing Minister in July. Mr. Milczyn, a former Toronto city councillor, announced a month into his new position that the provincial government would spend $343-million over five years to help Toronto repair decaying social-housing units. The new money was seen as a victory for Mr. Tory, who had argued for months that the province wasn't doing enough.

"I had to stand up for Toronto on some things where I felt the Government of Ontario, and sometimes the Government of Canada as well, were not doing what was necessary to take into account of the special circumstance of this city," Mr. Tory said on Wednesday about his past confrontations with Ms. Wynne.

As part of a housing plan unveiled in the spring, the province has promised to make surplus land available for development. After making provincial land available in downtown Toronto and near the city's waterfront, the latest surplus site is near the corner of Kipling and Finch Avenues near Toronto Pearson International Airport. Up to 35 per cent of the new homes in the area will be either affordable housing or affordable rentals, Mr. Tory said.

While the few hundred new homes are a drop in the bucket, Mr. Tory said Toronto has also achieved its goal of approving 1,000 affordable rental units this year. The city had failed to meet that target for a number of years. "Even achieving this goal is not enough," he acknowledged.​