University of Toronto bars white nationalist group from holding rally

Students are seen on the University of Toronto downtown campus on April 11, 2017.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The University of Toronto has told a white nationalist group they are not welcome to hold a rally on campus.

The group – called the Canadian Nationalist Party – has set up a Facebook page promoting a gathering on campus in September to discuss the nationalist movement in Canada and the future of the country.

A spokeswoman for the university says the group does not have permission to hold the event on its grounds.

University president Meric Gertler says bigotry, hate, intolerance and violence have no place on campus.

The president's comments come in the wake of the deadly clash between protesters and white supremacists in Virginia over the weekend.

Gertler says those events are an important reminder to speak out against violence and hate.

He says the university encourages free expression, but it must be done in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

