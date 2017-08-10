 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Woman charged in alleged dog beating on Toronto subway caught on video

Woman charged in alleged dog beating on Toronto subway caught on video

A woman grabs a dog in a screengrab from a video posted to YouTube in a handout photo.

Roxy Huang/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A 37-year-old woman is facing animal cruelty charges in the beating of a dog on a Toronto subway last Friday.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it arrested the woman with the help of Toronto police.

Video posted to YouTube over the weekend appears to show a woman hitting, pulling, and biting a small dog sitting on her lap.

Story continues below advertisement

The dog was later seized by the OSPCA.

The woman is facing one count each of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and causing distress to an animal under the OSPCA Act.

She is due to appear in court on Oct. 11.

Video: How the TTC hopes to reduce subway overcrowding with automatic train control
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.