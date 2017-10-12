‘I had no choice; the only choice I had was to stay and do my work’, World Press Photo winner

Did this photo change your life?

No, these photos didn't change my life at all. I am the same man, Maybe more modest. Unintentionally I am famous now. I love my cats more than before, I take care of my friends more than ever and of course I am stronger and I feel I can better defend good independent journalism, which has become my mission and especially as a good example for a generation of journalists. So I try to do my best in that way.

When you took this photograph, did you realize that you had made a picture that would go around the world, that was unique, exceptional?

As I saw (Mevlut Mert Altintas) had assassinated (Russian ambassador) Andrei Karlov, the body was on the ground, (Alttintas) was shouting, I couldn't imagine it would be so iconic but the next day I read an AP article saying the photo was downloaded 18 million times in only three to four hours after the assassination.

Do you see a wider significance to this image?

No, I never had the intention of working as a messenger. As a journalist the only duty I see, that I accept, is to capture the truth, to record the truth and share it with people. So it's not my mission to send a message. I had no choice; the only choice I had was to stay and do my work. There are many kinds of media nowadays, video, VR, multimedia. Yet it is photographs, such as the one of Alan Kurdi on the beach, that still seem to have the most impact. What to you is the power of photography?

Everything we see in media, we need to position correctly, to value properly. Text has its strength, video has a strength, photography has its own power.

Good photography will always have its place in media. A good photo can be used by TV even when there is video ; a good photo remains powerful. With new techniques it gets easier. What worries me personally, is the choice of bad editors, they'll say "we have pictures", but often they neglect the quality.

I read that at first you thought it was a stunt, a trick for publicity?

Yes. It was like it was in a theatre, with noise. I could not imagine that gunfire could have this effect, this noise. I was shocked, surprised, So, yes, I thought it was theatre.

When people look at this picture they feel the gunman is in their face; they are shocked.

A good writer can explain the scene, that event, that assassination perfectly, but I don't think it will be better than a photo because a single photo shows brutality, hate, violence that you cannot explain with thousands of words.

Mevlüt Mert Altintaş points his gun at onlookers after shooting Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara. Burhan Ozbilici/AP

Where would you like to go now? I don't mean physically, but you've taken this photograph,it is almost impossible to create a more dramatic, powerful photo. Do you feel you will continue to work in the way that you have always worked? What would you like to do?

I am working with The Associated Press, so I did not change my life and my responsibility. I will do the same. I can't say that since I captured a big picture, I can only work with big stories. I will work with any story, little or big. It does not make a difference.

I think the journalists themselves have to be more careful to respect quality and respect the readers or viewers. With new technology products, let's say … easy cameras, you can't make those photos, it's impossible. You have to use real cameras, and you have to have good photographers - not any amateur.At the gallery I saw there were maybe more than a dozen people taking photos with their [smartphones], but I did not see good-quality pictures.

They were taking photos after the assassination? Did anyone else take pictures after the assassination, the way you did?

There were two other photographers that I saw, maybe more. I saw two professional photographers, one took only a few pictures, the other one had quite good images, from too far, though, and from a different angle. I was on the left, he was on the right. I think afterward he left shortly or was forced to leave. I was directly in the face of the gunman, [the other photographers] were too far. My pictures were closer, direct and of course the danger, risks I faced were greater

The scene in the Ankara art gallery as an armed Mevlüt Mert Altintaş stands over the body Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey. Burhan Ozbilici/AP

At no time did your instinct for self preservation tell you – Burhan, you should move away?

At the beginning I did not hesitate, I was shocked to see a good man, a man I saw for the first time, but I immediately admired and respected. He was so natural, so good, so sincere. To see this good man on the ground made me very sad.

I did not hesitate. First, I said this is a very big event - this is historical, horrible, so I had to stay, I had no thoughts to leave. I wasn't sure if there were more gunmen or not, so running away wasn't a solution for me. So standing, working in a clever, calm way without provoking the gunman. And at one point I said well, to survive will be a miracle.

Photographer Burhan Ozbilici is photographed in Montreal, September 2017. Roger Lemoyne

Roger LeMoyne is a Montreal-based photojournalist who's work has been published around the world and has recieved more than 50 awards internationally including a World Press Photo honour in 1999.



Burhan Ozbilici is a staff photographer for The associtaed Press based in Ankara, Turkey.

This interview has been edited and condensed.