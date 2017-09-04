After racially-tinged campaign in South Africa, PR firm expelled from industry group

The chief executive of Bell Pottinger, one of the world's biggest and most famous public-relations firms, has resigned in a growing scandal over the firm's racially-tinged campaign on behalf of a powerful South African business family.

An independent review, released on Monday, confirmed that Bell Pottinger had created a "potentially racially divisive" media campaign in South Africa. It said the agency had behaved unethically and had misled or undermined journalists who were asking questions about the campaign. The review was conducted by international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

The London-based agency, founded by Margaret Thatcher's former spin doctor, has gained notoriety for polishing the images of repressive regimes and autocrats around the world, from Syria and Saudi Arabia to Belarus and Chile. But it got into serious trouble for its work in South Africa, where it is accused of fuelling racial hatred in a country struggling to heal apartheid's wounds.

A British industry group, the Public Relations and Communications Association, has decided to expel Bell Pottinger from its ranks, according to a report by South African media on Monday. The decision, reportedly to be announced by the association tonight, is the toughest sanction that it can take against any member.

James Henderson, the firm's CEO, resigned on the weekend as the firm prepared to release the independent review of its South African campaign. Bell Pottinger has already apologized for its role in an expensive and highly divisive campaign against "white monopoly capital" on behalf of the controversial Gupta brothers, who have extensive ties to South African President Jacob Zuma and his family. The agency dismissed or suspended four staff in July when it apologized for what it admitted was "offensive" and unethical behaviour.

President Zuma has survived repeated challenges of his relationship with the Guptas over the years, but there is mounting scrutiny of the international companies – including some Canadian ones – that have done business with the Guptas, who run companies in the computer, mining, media, air travel and energy industries.

Testimony in a South African inquiry has alleged the Guptas offered bribes to a cabinet minister, controlled the appointment of other cabinet ministers and profited from lucrative deals with state-owned enterprises. They even used their Zuma connections to obtain a military airfield so that they could bypass the normal immigration controls for a planeload of wedding guests.

The Guptas, who have a business partnership with Mr. Zuma's son Duduzane, hired the British PR agency early last year through their corporate vehicle, Oakbay, for a monthly fee of about $170,000.

A cache of leaked Gupta e-mails has shown Bell Pottinger worked with the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma to create a divisive strategy that exploited South Africa's racial tensions to distract attention from the Guptas and tarnish their opponents. The campaign alleged that "economic apartheid" and "white monopoly capital" held a "stranglehold" on the economy.

In one leaked e-mail, a Bell Pottinger executive praised a youth leader in Mr. Zuma's ruling party who had threatened "civil war" against an opposition party.