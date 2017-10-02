Canadian victims of Vegas shooting: Alberta mom 'raised four beautiful children,' B.C. man 'a hero'

An Alberta mother of four and a construction worker from British Columbia are among the 58 dead in Las Vegas, victims of the largest mass shooting in modern United States history.

The two Canadians were in a crowd of thousands listening to country-music performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on them from a 32nd-floor room in the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Jessica Klymchuk, a 28-year-old resident of Valleyview, Alta., 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, was a single mother of four children.

Her grandmother, Margaret Klymchuk, who confirmed the death, said Ms. Klymchuk was visiting Las Vegas with her fiancé, Brent Irla. Her four young children had remained back home with a friend.

Ms. Klymchuk worked as a librarian and bus driver at a Roman Catholic elementary school, St. Stephen's.

"She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful children," Margaret said.

The other Canadian victim, Jordan McIldoon, 23, is a resident of Maple Ridge, B.C., who worked for Jacob Brothers Construction in Surrey.

He was in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Amber Bereza.

Ms. Bereza's brother, Cole, credited Mr. McIldoon with saving his sister's life.

"You'll always be a hero Jordan thank you for saving my sister you forever be in my heart," Cole Bereza wrote on Facebook. He declined to provide more details.

A Las Vegas resident, Heather Gooze, said on Facebook that she had comforted Mr. McIldoon during his last moments.

"I am right outside of the festival grounds. We are not allowed to go anywhere. I am with a young man who died in my arms! RIP Jordan mcildoon from British Columbia. I can't believe this just happened!!!" she wrote Monday at 2:41 a.m.

Monique Dumas, of Kamloops, B.C., was attending the concert with a group of family and friends when the gunshots rang out, sending Jason Aldean and his band rushing off the stage.

When the floodlights came on, she told CNN, she could see someone injured to the right of the stage.

"It seemed there was a pause in the gunfire and the people in the yellow shirts were telling the people to 'go, go, go, go' ... the gunfire never ended, it seemed like it went on and on and on," she told the network.

Ms. Dumas's sister, Rachel Dekerf, said the shooting lasted for between 10 and 15 minutes.

Another member of Ms. Dumas's group, Joe Pitzel, said people in the crowd ducked down at first, then began stampeding toward the main exit. Mr. Pitzel said his group fled out the eastern side of the concert grounds.

"People were climbing the fences, pushing their way through. The barricades were coming down, people were screaming, crying," he told CNN.

Vancouverite Quinn Mell-Cobb and Madison Milford told CBC that they were sitting in metal bleachers toward the back of the show when the shooting started. No one seemed to realize what was happening at first. Then, they saw Mr. Aldean leave the stage and the lights come up, and someone behind them shouted that the sounds were gunshots. The couple fled down the stairs and under the bleachers, where they heard a bullet ricochet nearby.

Jody Ansell of Stonewall, Man., posted on Facebook that she had been shot in the right arm and was in hospital. She told CBC that she was attending the concert with her friend, Jan Lambourne, who was shot in the stomach.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government was "following up" on the slain and injured Canadians in Las Vegas.

"We stand with the United States, and share their pain and horror at such a senseless and cowardly act of violence," he said. "Las Vegas has long been celebrated by people from around the globe, including many Canadians. We grieve with this city and the United States. Such acts only strengthen our resolve to stand together, united.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said flags at the legislature in Victoria and provincial government buildings in Maple Ridge would be flown at half-mast in memory of Mr. McIldoon.

"To Jordan's family, and the family and friends of all those who have lost their lives, we offer our condolences and support," he said in a statement. "I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the first responders, who put themselves in harm's way by running toward gunfire in an effort to save lives. When dark acts seek to shake our faith in humanity, we look to those who have come forward to help. Their selfless acts of heroism are what build the strong and caring communities we all want to be a part of."