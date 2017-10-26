Battle over Catalonia’s independence hits the airwaves

A new front has opened up in the battle over Catalonia's independence: freedom of the press.

As the Spanish government moves closer to imposing a form of direct rule on the northeastern region, it's running into a storm of controversy over plans to take control of Catalonia's public broadcaster, which operates a Catalan-language television station, radio outlet and news service.

The Madrid government is hoping the extraordinary measures will help end an ongoing dispute with Catalonia's leaders, who claim they have earned the right to declare independence after a disputed referendum saw 90 per cent of voters back sovereignty. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called the referendum illegal and said the central government must take steps to restore the rule of law by suspending the regional parliament and running most public services from Madrid.

Story continues below advertisement

The move to take over the operation of the public broadcaster, which employs around 2,000 people, has caused an outcry. Journalists at the stations have argued that it's an attack on the freedom of the press and they've won support from dozens of journalism associations across Spain and Europe. Mr. Rajoy has insisted it's a necessary measure to ensure the "transmission of information that is truthful, objective and balanced, respectful of the political, social and cultural pluralism."

Several Spanish politicians have complained for weeks about the broadcaster's coverage of the Oct. 1 referendum, saying that journalists at the Catalan stations – TV3 and Radio Catalunya – have been too sympathetic to the sovereigntists. But the broadcasters have defended their reporting as balanced and said Madrid is using the referendum as an excuse to take control of the region's largest Catalan-language media services.

"We are really surprised about the attack by certain politicians against the television station that's been working for more than 30 years, and the funny thing is that most of them, at least the ones based in Madrid, have never even watched us," Raquel Sans, a TV3 anchor, said in an interview from Barcelona.

Ms. Sans was among a group of journalists and managers from the public broadcaster who held a news conference on Wednesday to denounce the Spanish government's pending takeover. The measure "constitutes a direct attack on the citizens of Catalonia, and a denial of their right to true, objective, pluralistic, balanced information – a fundamental right in any democracy," the group said in a statement read out in eight languages. "This government interference in the media is unacceptable in a democratic Europe. It is a direct attack on the founding principles of the European Union."

It's not clear how far Spain will go in taking control of the stations. The government hasn't spelled out details of the actions or how long they will last. Mr. Rajoy is relying on a section of the country's constitution, Article 155, which has never been used before and allows the central government to suspend a regional government in extraordinary circumstances.

The country's Senate is expected to approve the implementation of Article 155 on Friday, meaning the central government could begin directly running the public broadcaster, and other local services, next week.

While it's uncertain just what Madrid will do, the expectation among journalists is that the central government will replace the broadcaster's president who is appointed by the Catalan parliament. Madrid could also replace the six-member governing council, which is also appointed by parliament and oversees the stations' directors as well as their spending plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"We understand that it means that they will put in a new director of the corporation and also new directors of the television and the radio stations," said Jordi Lopez, a journalist at TV3 who is also on the broadcaster's workers' council, which is a type of labour union. "This means that they can change the editorial line of our media."

Some journalists at the TV and radio stations have said they won't work for the new managers and Mr. Lopez acknowledged that a walkout is a possibility. However, he said that, for now, the union and station managers are urging the central government to back down.

"We want to convince the Spanish government that this is a measure that is not democratic and is unfair." However, he added that if Madrid does go ahead with the takeover "we will react and we will respond to this measure."

During Wednesday's news conference, the director of TV3, Vicent Sanchis, played down talk of a walkout. "They asked me if we would build barricades, and I have responded that the only barricade that will be is the work of professionals," he said. "If they want truthfulness, balance, neutrality and plurality, we must continue working as before, because until now they have been fully guaranteed."

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister indicated the measures won't last long and there are reports that he plans to call regional elections in the hope that the ruling coalition, which has been pushing independence, will be defeated.

"The government's response is the only one possible, given the stance of the Catalan institutions," Mr. Rajoy told the Spanish parliament. "I am fulfilling my duty and I am doing it in the face of a rejection of our laws, of our constitution and of the millions of Catalan citizens who can see that their government has flouted the law."

Story continues below advertisement

But Catalan leaders are equally determined and Catalan's vice-president, Oriol Junqueras, indicated on Wednesday that the regional parliament will meet on Thursday to formally declare independence.

Ms. Sans said no one knows what will happen next week and many of her colleagues are worried and anxious. "I think it's getting too emotional and that's not good at this moment," she added. "I have to admit that it's hard, it's hard."