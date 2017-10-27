Bob Rae on his new role as special envoy to Myanmar

Special envoy to Myanmar Bob Rae is heading to the region next week in search of ways for Canada to be part of a solution to the humanitarian crisis that has forced more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh since August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Mr. Rae, former Ontario premier and Liberal MP, as special envoy to Myanmar on Monday. Mr. Rae will travel to Myanmar and Bangladesh next week to gather facts on what the United Nations calls the world's fastest growing refugee crisis.

Mr. Rae said he is hoping to access Myanmar's remote Rakhine State, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled rape, the burning of their villages and indiscriminate killings over the past two months. Aid workers and media have faced severely restricted access to Rakhine since the recent outbreak of violence, and a UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding mission has been denied entry to the country altogether.

The violence began at the end of August, after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts and an army base in Rakhine. Myanmar's military responded by killing hundreds of people, triggering an exodus of Rohingya. De facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi – an honorary Canadian citizen and Nobel Peace Prize laureate – and the country's military have come under international pressure, including calls from Canada, to end the violence in Rakhine. However, Ms. Suu Kyi does not have any control over the military under the 2008 constitution.

Mr. Rae has requested a meeting with Ms. Suu Kyi and other senior government officials in Myanmar and Bangladesh. During his trip, he will also meet with non-government organizations responding to the Rohingya crisis, and visit a refugee camp in Bangladesh. He will then travel to Vietnam for the APEC leaders meeting, where he will brief Mr. Trudeau.

Mr. Rae spoke to The Globe and Mail about his plans as special envoy, as he works toward a final report based on his findings in January.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has called the attacks against the Rohingya crimes against humanity. Do you agree?

Yes, of course I agree with the minister… There will be a need for us to name what's happening, to understand the nature of the wrongs that have occurred, and I won't pull any punches in doing that in the report that I am supposed to be giving to the Prime Minister at the end of January. But I have other interests as well, particularly in making sure that we're doing everything possible to prevent loss of life and to prevent further crimes against humanity and to prevent any potential genocide.

Given Ms. Suu Kyi's lack of authority over the military, do you think she has faced a fair amount of criticism?

I think that is the question one has to look at in trying to analyze what's happening. I think a lot of people are very bewildered by the responses of Ms. Suu Kyi and her party to the international reaction to the exodus of hundreds of thousands of people in the most difficult and painful circumstances. But I think we need to better understand what the nature of the regime and government in Myanmar is, and I think, as time goes on, they will be able to better grasp the full extent of their responsibilities under international law, and their obligations to their own people.

The Canadian government has said it may use Magnitsky-style sanctions to target human-rights abusers in Myanmar. Do you think that those kinds of sanctions, particularly against military officials, could be useful in this situation?

When I was in opposition, I was a strong supporter of the Magnitsky Act. [The newly-passed law imposes sanctions on officials in other countries who are responsible for violations of human rights.] I think it's an important tool of our policy toward the advancement of human rights … I think the other aspect that one needs to look at is how we can, with neighbours, other countries involved in the region, be more constructive partners to assist in the development of the peace process in Myanmar. And there I think the government of Indonesia has put forward a proposal that deals not only with the immediate crisis, but also with the longer-term issues.

There have been calls to revoke Ms. Suu Kyi's honorary Canadian citizenship, including a petition that has garnered nearly 45,000 signatures. Where do you stand on that?

It isn't a specific thing that I've been asked to give my advice to the government on, but I think we need to think carefully through the process by which you do these things, whether it's to grant it [honorary citizenship] or take it away. I don't think it's something that you do lightly.

Do you have any hope that the UN Security Council will pass a resolution on Myanmar? Or are you looking to other alliances instead?

I think there are a number of possibilities. I don't think you ever give up on the Security Council, because it's a political body that responds to public pressures. We've seen many examples where countries at the Security Council who you might have thought would just automatically say no eventually say, "Well there may be something we can respond to." But I think the focus needs to be on our bilateral and multilateral relationships in the region, and working really hard with those to make things happen.

As you prepare for your trip next week, what is your message for Myanmar's government and military?

Canada is here to listen and to learn and to be a constructive partner with whoever wants to partner with us. At the same time, we believe strongly that this is a serious blow to the path to democracy and broader human rights in Myanmar. It is going to be a challenge for all of us to figure out how to work effectively to deal with the extent of the humanitarian challenges. And ultimately, the truth of what's happened is going to come out and, therefore, it's in everybody's interests to work together constructively and try and find solutions.

Michelle Zilio is a reporter in The Globe and Mail's Ottawa bureau.