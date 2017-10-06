Body of journalist abducted by armed men found in Mexico

Authorities in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi say they have found the body of a journalist abducted a day earlier by armed men.

State prosecutor's office spokesman Ivan Ojeda says the body of photographer Edgar Daniel Esqueda Castro was found Friday near a San Luis Potosi airport.

On Thursday, the prosecutor's office denied that its agents had taken Esqueda from his home. The armed men were allegedly dressed as police.

Ojeda said that the office is pursuing multiple lines of investigation.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says that the freelance journalist covered crime and society, contributing to local news sites Metropoli San Luis and Vox Populi.

At least eight journalists had already been killed this year in Mexico.