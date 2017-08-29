Bombardier employee pleads innocent in bribery allegations

A Bombardier employee pleaded innocent to Swedish charges of "aggravated bribery," as the prosecution rolled out a case that alleges collusion with officials in Azerbaijan and side payments to a mysterious company controlled by associates of former Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin.

Evgeny Pavlov's lawyer, Peter Lindqvist, said his client "claims no responsibility" in the case, and asked why Sweden's National Anti-Corruption Unit had not named alleged co-conspirators.

"Because there are so many of them," responded Thomas Forsberg, the senior prosecutor of the anti-corruption unit.

Though only Mr. Pavlov has been charged, the prosecution evidence lists six employees of Bombardier Transportation Sweden as suspects in the case, including Mr. Pavlov and his boss Peter Cedervall, the president of the company's Rail Control Solutions division.

On Friday, Bombardier denied the National Anti-Corruption Unit's allegations in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail.

"Bombardier denies any allegations that it acted improperly," company spokesman Simon Letendre wrote. "We take these allegations very seriously as they assert conduct that does not reflect our values or the high standards we set for ourselves. We are carefully reviewing the legal filings and support a complete accounting of all the facts and circumstances surrounding this project. As the legal proceedings are ongoing, we cannot and will not comment any further at this stage."

In a separate assessment that was entered as prosecution evidence, the World Bank's anti-fraud division, the Integrity Vice Presidency, identifies five Bombardier employees, including Mr. Pavlov, Mr. Cedervall and Konstantin Khromushkin – head of Bombardier's Moscow representative office – as "directly involved in the collusive and corrupt arrangements" surrounding the awarding of a 2013 contract in Azerbaijan.

No charges have been proven in court. A conviction could carry a six-year sentence.

The deal in question is a $340-million (U.S.) contract to install computerized train signalling systems along a 503-kilometre stretch of railway between Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and the country's border with Georgia.

The winning bid was a consortium involving the Swedish and Russian arms of Bombardier Transportation, along with a local partner known as Trans-Signal-Rabita.

The prosecution alleges that Trans-Signal Rabita was created specifically for the purpose of winning the 2013 bid, in collusion with Azerbaijan Railways officials.

Another company named in the evidence is Multiserv Overseas, a firm with a London address, a director living in Cyprus, and a shifting ownership structure involving other shell companies in the Seychelles, Panama and Belize.

At a pre-trial hearing, prosecutors introduced documents showing that Bombardier Transportation Sweden sold the Ebi-Lock 950s to Multiserv Overseas for $20-million before the shell company sold the same systems on to Trans-Signal-Rabita for $104-million. Prosecutors allege at least some of the $84-million gap went to pay off Azerbaijani officials to win the contract.

Though Bombardier has refused to answer questions from The Globe and Mail about the ownership of Multiserv Overseas, wiretaps of phone conversations between Bombardier executives that were entered to the Swedish court quote Mr. Cedervall saying Multiserv Overseas was controlled by Alexey Krapivin, a businessman considered a close associate of Mr. Yakunin. Mr. Yakunin, a longtime confidante of President Vladimir Putin, was head of Russian Railways for a decade before he resigned in 2015 amid allegations of massive corruption.

Bombardier lobbied the federal government to keep Mr. Yakunin's name off the list of Russians sanctioned over Moscow's 2014 seizure and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Story continues below advertisement

Wearing a blue shirt open at the collar, the 37-year-old Mr. Pavlov was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs. He was seated behind a long wooden desk, with three defense lawyers and a Russian-speaking translator.

A team of three other Bombardier lawyers sat in the courtroom as observers.

In parallel with the prosecution in Sweden, the World Bank audit into the awarding of the Azerbaijan contract is ongoing. If Bombardier is found to have engaged in corruption or collusion in winning the deal, it would automatically be excluded from bidding for future World Bank-funded projects.