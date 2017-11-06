Boris Johnson’s comments may lengthen British aid worker’s prison sentence in Iran

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has a history of making indelicate comments that have landed him in hot water and caused embarrassment for the U.K. government. But now Mr. Johnson's remarks may have lengthened the prison sentence for a British aid worker being held in Iran on charges of plotting to topple the regime.

Last week while appearing before a parliamentary committee, Mr. Johnson commented on the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 38-year-old project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the London-based charitable arm of the news service. Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a British and Iranian citizen and she was arrested in April, 2016, while leaving Iran after visiting relatives with her daughter who was almost 2 at the time. An Iranian court later sentenced her to five years in prison on charges of trying to overthrow the government.

During the hearing, Mr. Johnson called the case "very, very difficult" and added: "She was simply teaching people journalism as I understand it. … I find it deeply depressing. I think it's totally contrary to the interests of the Iranian people for this to continue."

An Iranian judge quickly seized on the comments as proof that Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was not on holiday while in the country, and last Saturday she was brought back to court for a hearing where Mr. Johnson's comments were cited as confirmation she was "spreading propaganda against the regime." Mr. Johnson's "statement shows that Nazanin had visited the country for anything but a holiday," the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a statement. "For months it was claimed that Nazanin is a British-Iranian charity worker who went to see her family when she was arrested. … Mr Johnson's statement has shed new light on the realities about Nazanin, which has been strongly denied previously by both her family and human-right activists."

Iran has a history of arresting dual nationals, often holding them as bargaining chips to win the release of Iranians held abroad. Negotiating with Iranian officials is also complicated by the fact that Iran doesn't recognize dual citizenship, making it difficult for other countries to represent their nationals inside Iran. Public comments criticizing the Iranians can also be unhelpful, and Mr. Johnson's remarks will be especially tricky given his position.

On Monday, the Thomson Reuters Foundation's chief executive Monique Villa urged Mr. Johnson "to immediately correct the serious mistake he made at the foreign affairs committee in Parliament."

"On 1 November, he said that Nazanin 'was training journalists' in Iran. I have immediately clarified that this is not right as she is not a journalist and has never trained journalists at the Thomson Reuters Foundation where she is project manager in my media development team," she added. "She is obviously a bargaining chip between the U.K. government and Iran and this injustice must stop as soon as possible," Ms. Villa said.

The foundation has insisted that Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has never done any work in Iran and she was simply taking her daughter to visit the girl's grandparents. However, there are now fears the Iranian judge could add as much as five years to her sentence.

In a statement Monday, the Foreign Office said the Iranian judge was wrong to cite Mr. Johnson's comments. "Last week's remarks by the Foreign Secretary provide no justifiable basis on which to bring any additional charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe," a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said. "While criticizing the Iranian case against Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the Foreign Secretary sought to explain that even the most extreme set of unproven Iranian allegations against her were insufficient reason for her detention and treatment."

The comments have done little to ease the outrage and concern.

"We have been very clear for the best part of two years that she was on holiday," Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told reporters on Monday. "The government implying that she was doing something, that she wasn't just on holiday, is unhelpful."

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who represents the London-area riding where the family lives, said she was "amazed by the incompetence of the Foreign Secretary." "By suggesting Nazanin was in Iran 'teaching people journalism,' Boris Johnson has endangered the cause to secure her release. His comments were both untrue and unhelpful to her case," Ms. Siddiq added.

Mr. Johnson has a habit of making ill-timed remarks. The latest came during the Conservative Party annual conference last month when he suggested that Libya could look like Dubai once they cleared "the dead bodies away." During last week's hearing, Mr. Johnson said he has made several representations to Iranian officials about Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case and he added that he would welcome an opportunity to visit her in prison. He also noted the importance of finding a diplomatic solution.