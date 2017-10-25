Brazil’s Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer

The lower house of Brazil's Congress voted on Wednesday to reject charges filed by prosecutors against President Michel Temer in a case involving bribes allegedly paid by meatpacker JBS SA, sparing him trial by the Supreme Court.

With 136 lawmakers voting to throw out the charges, and given a quorum of 477 of them present, Temer's opponents could no longer reach the 342 votes required to authorize the top court to put him on trial.

Temer was hospitalized earlier Wednesday with a urinary obstruction.

Story continues below advertisement

The presidential palace said in a statement that a catheter was used to alleviate the obstruction and that the 77-year-old leader should be released later in the day.

For several hours Wednesday, many opposition lawmakers refused to enter the chamber, hoping to deny the necessary quorum and delay the vote for as long as possible. Some gave speeches in the hallways in front of a sign that read: "The plenary is here." Others, who did enter the chamber, shouted, "Out with Temer!"

A quorum was finally reached late Wednesday afternoon, and the process of voting got underway, with party leaders outlining their positions.

The charges against Temer stem from a mammoth corruption investigation that began as a probe into money laundering and ended up uncovering systemic graft in Brazil's halls of power. Dozens of politicians and businessmen have been jailed in the probe.

Prosecutors allege Brazil's government was run like a cartel for years, with political parties selling favours, votes and plum appointments to powerful businessmen. They say that Temer took over the scheme when he took power last year, after his predecessor was impeached and removed from office, and that his party has since received about $190-million in bribes.

Temer denied the charges and contends the prosecutor who brought them had a grudge against him. In an address to lawmakers Wednesday, Temer's lawyer, Eduardo Carnelos, said the latest indictment contained no proof and was so confusing that it "assaults the Portuguese language, it assaults logic."

A few hundred people gathered on Sao Paulo's main thoroughfare to denounce Temer and ask for more affordable housing, but many Brazilians have grown weary of the seemingly endless succession of corruption allegations against their leaders. There were no protests in front of the Congress, for instance.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I no longer care what is going to happen to Temer because everything will stay the same whether he stays or not in the presidency," said Maria Ines Costa, a 22-year-old nanny who was waiting for a bus on the same avenue where others were protesting. "Brazil will continue being ruled by thieves."

- With files from Reuters