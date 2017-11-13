Canada to take hardline on Trump’s core demands as NAFTA talks resume

Robert Lighthizer opened the meeting with a surprise.

At a 9 a.m. sit-down with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland at his Washington offices on Oct. 17 – the final day of the fourth round of the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement – the Trump administration's trade czar announced that he wanted to scrap the U.S.-imposed year-end deadline for a deal and extend talks to March.

The development was as unexpected as it was welcome. Canadian officials had gone into the fourth round fully prepared for the United States to tear up NAFTA. Sources with knowledge of Ottawa's thinking say Ms. Freeland had for weeks been bracing for the possibility the Americans would trigger the Article 2205 withdrawal procedure at any moment.

Mexico was in a similar place. One source characterized the Pena Nieto administration's psychological state as the fifth stage of grief: acceptance that there may be no avoiding the end of the deal.

When the three sides reconvene in Mexico City for the fifth round this week, Canada will try to seize the last best chance to salvage the deal that governs $1.3-trillion in annual trade – even as it is ready for the possibility talks could still unravel.

The Canadian strategy is to give no ground at the bargaining table on the Trump administration's "poison pill" protectionist demands, but quickly reach deals on as many of the easier issues as possible in hopes of showing goodwill, people familiar with the plan said. Outside the talks, Canadian officials will continue their long-running outreach campaign to NAFTA-friendly U.S. businesses and politicians. The outreach has a two-fold aim, sources said: to crank up domestic pressure on the White House to back off its toughest demands, and to mobilize Congress to oppose President Donald Trump if he tries to pull the United States from the pact.

The people, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe confidential discussions, said Ottawa is well aware that taking a hard line on the Trump administration's core demands could spell the end of negotiations. But the Trudeau government believes failing to reach a deal on NAFTA is better than agreeing to a bad one, the sources said. One person said that if talks became permanently deadlocked – or Mr. Trump ends up in a constitutional standoff with Congress on whether he has the unilateral power to pull the U.S. out of the pact – this would be a fine outcome for Canada as the current deal would simply remain in place. No matter how badly talks go, the people said, Canada is determined to stay at the table and force the Trump administration to decide if it will pull the plug.

"The Canadian government has shown that it is tough at the negotiating table, at the same time showing a willingness to continue with the process. But it's been faced with aggressive and unyielding U.S. demands," said Lawrence Herman, a veteran Toronto-based trade lawyer. "We'll know what the likelihood is of these negotiations going further in the Mexican round. The prognosis is not good."

In Ottawa's view, Washington's core protectionist demands are so far beyond the pale of any modern free-trade agreement that negotiators must continue to hold a hard line against them all, said sources with knowledge of the Canadian thinking. These include proposals to require vehicles made in Canada and Mexico contain 50 per cent U.S. content; gut or eliminate the dispute resolution mechanisms in Chapters 11, 19 and 20; severely limit the amount of U.S. public procurement Canadian and Mexican firms can bid on; and add a sunset clause that would kill NAFTA in five years unless all three countries agreed to keep it.

Canadians do, however, believe they can build negotiating momentum by swiftly reaching agreement on less contentious issues, such as slashing red tape at the border and making international e-commerce easier, the sources said. Some negotiators see a third category in between the non-negotiable proposals and the easy ones: matters that will be tough but that Ottawa might be willing to deal on. These include raising the de minimis threshold for duty-free online shopping, tightening intellectual property protections and granting more access to Canada's protected dairy market. It will, however, be tough for the Canadians to make any compromises on such matters while the first set of protectionist U.S. demands remains on the table, sources said.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is continuing its push to get free trade-friendly American business and politicians to knock the Trump administration off its hardline positions. The idea is to use this pressure strategically, said people with knowledge of Canada's plans: Rather than have U.S. companies bombard the White House all at once, the plan is to line up American allies and keep them on standby, ready to jump in at the right moment. When negotiators are discussing procurement at the bargaining table, for instance, that would be the time for American firms with Canadian government contracts to launch a lobbying blitz.

The U.S. business community has been making a full-court press, trying to show the White House that its protectionist ambitions would hurt American industry. But the administration does not seem to be getting this message.

"I don't know that we've heard any particular acknowledgment of the arguments that we've made at a political level," said Christine Bliss, president of the Coalition of Services Industries, which represents companies from high-tech to insurance to finance. "Where is this going and what's the strategy? We honestly don't know."

Ms. Bliss said a vast swath of the U.S. service industry would be hurt if markets between the three countries closed up. American firms, for instance, provide insurance for three-quarters of Mexican government employees, she said. But she said the administration's consistent response in meetings is that the White House is mostly focused on the manufacturing sector, which it believes has suffered because of NAFTA.

Even in manufacturing, however, American firms are alarmed at what Mr. Trump is trying to do. Several U.S. auto-industry trade associations last month joined together for what they said was the first time in their history to defend NAFTA. Groups representing the Detroit Three auto makers and their global rivals said seven million auto jobs are at risk if the deal is terminated. The group has formed a coalition called Driving American Jobs, with a website that provided a form letter for members to download and send to members of Congress.

"When you examine the data, there's no question that NAFTA has helped advance the global competitiveness of the U.S. auto industry," Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, said in a statement. In a presentation in Washington last week he warned last week that, without NAFTA, tariff and other costs would be equivalent to "a $10-billion tax" on American consumers buying cars.

The President's own congressional caucus could also prove a counterweight to the White House. Unlike Mr. Trump, most of the Republican Party hews to a traditional pro-business line on free trade.

During Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting last month with the powerful House ways and means committee, not a single member advocated tearing up NAFTA, said one person who was in the room. Members of the committee, which has jurisdiction over trade, suggested various ways to improve the deal but all were supportive of largely keeping the open market in place, the source said.

Kansas GOP Senator Pat Roberts last month said he had personally lobbied Mr. Trump on the benefits of free trade on three occasions. "We are fighting a pervasive view that our economy has not benefited from NAFTA and that is simply not right. We are coming to a crossroads," Mr. Roberts said in a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Saddle up."

Mr. Roberts said "it might be an option" for Congress to craft legislation that would restrain Mr. Trump from pulling the United States out of NAFTA, but he still hoped U.S. business could talk him down from the ledge: "Let's hope we don't get to that."

Given the chasm between the Trump administration's demands on one side and the Canadian, Mexican and U.S. industry position on the other, some observers said it was hard to imagine how the talks come back from the brink.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada said the U.S. desire to extend the talks is at odds with its stringent demands. "If you put that many poison pills on the table, it says to me that you wanted the result of that to be people leaving the table," Mr. Volpe said. "When they don't leave the table, you've got a major rethink."

Robert Holleyman, a high-ranking trade official in the Obama administration, said Mr. Lighthizer seems to be serious about getting a deal, but it's an open question whether he can find an agreement everyone – from Canada and Mexico to his unpredictable boss – can get behind.

"How the United States squares its differences is difficult to see," he said. "We are in a time of significant uncertainty and potential peril if we cannot find a way through."