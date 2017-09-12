'You could feel the floor shaking': Canadian expats on experiencing Irma

Hurricane Irma thundered up the Florida peninsula Sunday and Monday, bringing a 680- kilometre-wide belt of raging winds and pounding rain. The storm ran down palm trees like blades of grass, turned roads into rivers and knocked out electricity to six million homes.

Among the residents riding out or fleeing the tempest were some of the roughly half-million Canadians who call the Sunshine State home. While the hurricane's timing meant most of the snowbirds who winter in Florida were safe in Canada, many expatriates who live there year-round were caught up in the storm.

Some of those spoke to The Globe and Mail about Irma and expressed a certain nonchalantness about the whole thing.

Carol and Don Stamp

The sixty-something couple's grown children encouraged them to leave their Fort Myers home for what was considered at the time to be the relative safety of Jacksonville, where they have family, but the Stamps opted to weather Irma at home.

"We're old and crabby and just didn't want to leave," a chuckling Ms. Stamp said over the telephone. "We wanted to stay and protect the house."

The high winds snapped two three-storey ficus trees in the yard, taking out the power lines, and also knocked down a smaller avocado tree.

Many Canadian expatriates who live in Florida year-round were caught up in the storm. courtesy Helen Gonzalez

The pair passed the time chatting, watching the hurricane from the living-room window and texting with their worried children.

In their 23 years in Florida, the Stamps – she a nurse, he an electrician – have been through two previous hurricanes without trouble. Hurricane Charley in 2004, she said, had rattled the windows harder than Irma.

Besides which, they used to live in Saskatchewan – with sub-40-degree winters and the occasional summer tornado – which steeled them for harsh weather.

"If you get a chance to watch a hurricane, take it," Ms. Stamp advised. "Don't be chicken like our kids."

Bruce Layman

Fifty kilometres to the south, Bruce Layman passed the storm reading crime novels by flashlight at his Naples-area house. He lost power around noon Sunday and found himself directly in the path of the storm.

"The wind when the eye came through – it was something else," Mr. Layman said.

On Monday, he woke to find trees and shrubs around the neighbourhood felled by the storm, which also damaged the screen on his pool. Luckily, however, he said it didn't appear any houses had been damaged.

Helen Gonzalez said people with chainsaws ‘were out cutting trees and making room for people to get around.’ courtesy Helen Gonzalez

A Thunder Bay native, Mr. Layman moved to Florida 10 years ago after retiring from an executive job in CIBC's New York office. Now, he sells real estate with a focus on the Canadian expat market.

Mr. Layman will have to get the pool rescreened, but otherwise the aftermath of the storm didn't seem too severe.

"It's basically just cleanup," he said.

Helen Gonzalez

Near the centre of the state in Orlando, Ms. Gonzalez and her husband spent the storm at the hospital where both work as nurses. With the city covered by a curfew, staff had to camp out at the hospital for days to make sure they were there for their shifts.

Ms. Gonzalez, 53, packed food and water for three days and slept on an air mattress in an office. She also brought her 12-year-old daughter, who made a cake for the nurses.

Helen Gonzalez's 12-year-old daughter baked a cake for the nurses holed up at the hospital. Courtesy Helen Gonzalez

Ms. Gonzalez spent the hurricane working the night shift in the neonatal care unit. Among the concerns were sporadic power outages: The hospital has a backup generator, but every time it kicked in, she would have to check the ventilators of her charges to ensure they were functioning.

Working on the sixth floor of the building, the intense winds outside were noticeable.

"You could feel the floor shaking – it was pretty intense," she said.

The next day, her neighbours sent her photos of her neighbourhood, including one of an alligator wandering across a residential street. The damage primarily seemed to involve felled trees and destroyed pool screens. One oak tree next door split in two and fell in her yard.

"People with chainsaws were out cutting trees and making room for people to get around. It's great how people really pulled together," she said.

That same conviviality was evident around town in the runup to the storm, Ms. Gonzalez said. Buying supplies at the grocery store, customers were more friendly with one another than usual.

She recalled a similar spirit after a previous hurricane in 2004: That time, she and her husband had just returned from Alaska with a supply of halibut. With the electricity knocked out, they hauled a grill into their driveway and invited the neighbours to a post-hurricane party.

Originally from Milton, Ont., near Toronto, Ms. Gonzalez came to the U.S. after finishing nursing school in 1996, looking for work elsewhere amid the Ontario government's cut to nursing jobs at the time. First, she worked in Texas, where she met her husband, before the couples' jobs took them to Florida.

And she's now been in the Sunshine State long enough to be calm and collected about hurricanes.

"The first time, I was in panic mode as a Canadian," she told The Globe Sunday night before the storm rolled in. "But now, it's kind of old-hat."

Ashley O'Kurley

Living on Key Biscayne, a barrier island off the coast of Miami connected by a single bridge to the mainland, it wasn't hard for Mr. O'Kurley and his wife to decide what to do. The couple and their 11- and eight-year-old children decamped to Orlando Wednesday and spent the hurricane in the relative safety of a hotel.



On Monday, a friend sent Mr. O'Kurley a photo and video of the scene back at home: The street outside his condo building looked like a canal, while the lobby and parkade sat in two feet of water.







An Alberta native and financial planner who first moved to Florida 16 years ago for graduate school, Mr. O'Kurley, 46, said Canada's harsh winters keep the storm season of his adoptive home in perspective: More people are killed by the cold in Canada than by hurricanes in the U.S., he said.

"People adapt. In Florida, they're used to this and they know what to do," he said. "I know people more scared of four-foot snow drifts than Category 4 hurricane-force winds."