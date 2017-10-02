Catalan leader calls for mediation after independence vote

Catalonia's President Carles Puigdemont is calling for international mediation to resolve the region's growing crisis with the Spanish government, but he also vowed to move forward with independence in the wake of a violent referendum on Sunday that overwhelmingly backed sovereignty.

"We're saying that now is the time when mediation is necessary," Mr. Puigdemont said during a news conference Monday. He said the European Union should sponsor the mediation and that negotiations with Spain should involve a "reunderstanding" of each other. "This is not a domestic affair. Mediation is obvious; it's necessary … We want to start a journey [toward independence] with many people, the European Union and the Spanish state."

Preliminary results showed that 90 per cent of Catalan backed independence in Sunday's vote, which was deemed illegal by the Spanish government. Roughly 42 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the referendum, which was overshadowed by a crackdown by Spain's national police. Police officers in riot gear closed 400 polling stations in violent confrontations with voters that left nearly 900 people injured.

The referendum has sent shock waves across Europe, rattling financial markets and leaving EU officials scrambling to confront the growing crisis. Scenes of national police officers hitting voters and firing rubber bullets at crowds of people in front of polling stations have brought widespread condemnation and left the EU in a difficult position. While the EU officially backs the Spanish government's stance that the referendum violated the country's constitution, it has also condemned the government response, and called for dialogue to resolve the situation.

"These are times for unity and stability," Margaritis Schinas, the European Commission's chief spokesman said Monday. "We call on all relevant players to now move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue. Violence can never be an instrument in politics."

Mr. Schinas dismissed comparisons with Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has been recognized as a country by most European countries, excluding Spain. Kosovo was a different situation, Mr. Schinas said.

The Spanish government showed little interest in negotiating on Monday and instead officials hardened their position that the referendum was unconstitutional. Spain's Justice Minister, Rafael Catala, praised the national police force for its "measured response" on Sunday and he refused to rule out imposing a section of the country's constitution that would effectively suspend the Catalan government's authority. "We have always said that we would use all the force of the law and all the mechanisms that the constitution and laws grant to the government," Mr. Catala said on Spanish television.

It's not clear when or how Catalonia would declare independence. Mr. Puigdemont said on Monday that once the final referendum results have been recorded it will be up to the Catalan parliament to decide the next steps. He heads a coalition of nationalist parties that has a small majority in parliament, but several opposition parties do not support independence. However, Mr. Puigdemont added that the referendum result was binding and that parliament must respect the will of the people. "We earned [sovereignty] in the ballot box. There is no other way out," he said on Monday.

He couldn't provide details about how a mediated negotiation with Spain would work if the Catalan parliament declared independence, but said he was trying to open a dialogue that Spain has so far refused to accept. "We are not proposing a traumatic break … We want a reunderstanding," he said.

Mr. Puigdemont also welcomed a call by 40 labour unions and social organizations for a work stoppage across Catalonia on Tuesday as a way of protesting Spain's heavy-handed tactics. The shutdown "is a way of showing the world our best, civilized, face," he said.

The referendum has also won side support from a collection of nationalist parties from across Europe and Canada. Representatives from more than 35 political parties, including the Parti Québécois, the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) and Ireland's Sinn Fein, were in Barcelona to observe Sunday's vote. In a statement, they praised the referendum and denounced the Spanish government's response as "brutal."

"I never thought I would see again on the streets of Western Europe state police beating up people who wanted to vote and stealing their votes. It is extraordinarily grave," said Joanna Cherry, an SNP member of Parliament. "Constitutions must respect minority rights and the Catalan people will always be in the minority in Spain as a whole, so the situation has reached an impasse."

Stéphane Bergeron, a PQ member of the National Assembly, said he came to support the Catalan people and learned some lessons from the referendum process. He said the sovereigntist movement in Quebec has been held back by divisions, and the Catalan movement shows what unity can do.

Catalans "have shown us that unity within the movement decides all the differences between the parties and the values and the options," he said. "This is the unity that led to what happened today, not to the violence, but to the fact that there was a ref on independence. I think we have to learn from those kind of things from the Catalans."