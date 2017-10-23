What’s happening in Catalonia? A guide to Spain’s political crisis

The basics

Spain’s government is taking extraordinary measures to replace Catalonia’s government after the region held a referendum on independence earlier this month that Madrid tried to suppress.

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced Saturday that he’d invoke Article 155, a never-before-used clause of Spain’s constitution to give the central government control over Catalonia’s elections, bureaucracy, finances and local police force.

Catalonia’s foreign-affairs chief warns that Mr. Rajoy’s takeover plan will lead to civil disobedience by Catalan officials and police.

A group of 27 Spanish senators is weighing what Mr. Rajoy’s expanded powers would look like. Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont will get a chance to defend himself before the senators on Thursday.

Catalonia’s parliament is meeting Thursday to decide what to do about Mr. Rajoy’s plan to assume control.

FRANCE CATALONIA Barcelona Madrid PORTUGAL SPAIN Alboran Sea 0 100 KM MOROCCO ALGERIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MAPZEN; OSM; NATURAL EARTH; WHO’S ON FIRST FRANCE CATALONIA Barcelona Madrid PORTUGAL SPAIN Alboran Sea 0 100 KM MOROCCO ALGERIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MAPZEN; OSM; NATURAL EARTH; WHO’S ON FIRST FRANCE CATALONIA Barcelona Madrid PORTUGAL SPAIN Alboran Sea 0 100 KM MOROCCO ALGERIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: MAPZEN; OSM; NATURAL EARTH; WHO’S ON FIRST

Why do many Catalans want to secede? A primer

Distinct culture: Catalonia is a region with its own language, Catalan, and has had varying degrees of political independence within Spain over hundreds of years. Its culture, language and political ambitions were tightly repressed under dictator Francisco Franco's rule, but after his death in 1975, Spain's return to democracy gave Catalonia greater autonomy again.

Economy: Catalonia, a hub of manufacturing and trade through the port of Barcelona, accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Spain's gross domestic product. Spain's economic crisis in the late 2000s revived nationalist politics as Catalans argued they were giving more to Madrid than Madrid was giving back to them.

(Return to top)

Story continues below advertisement

Oct. 1, 2017: A Spanish police officer swings a club against would-be voters deciding Catalan’s future in Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Protesters gather in Barcelona during a general strike to protest against the violence that marred Catalonia’s Oct. 1 referendum vote. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Firefighters join protesters outside the Spanish government delegation during a one-day strike in Barcelona. Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

How did things get this bad? Key events

Catalan separatism has escalated over the past decade thanks to miscalculations and an intensifying rivalry between Mr. Rajoy and Catalonia's Mr. Puidgemont. Here are some of the highlights:

2006-10: Catalonia strikes a deal, approved in a local referendum and by Spanish lawmakers, to overhaul the Catalan statute of autonomy and define Catalonia as a "nation." Mr. Rajoy's conservative People's Party, then in opposition, disapproved of the deal. In 2010, Spain's constitutional court rejected parts of the deal's text, angering Catalonia's pro-independence movement.

2008-12: The global financial crisis sinks Spain's once-buoyant economy, sending debt levels and unemployment soaring. Nationalism makes a comeback in more affluent Catalonia, with separatists arguing that it shouldn't pay so much to fix Spain's problems. Mr. Rajoy becomes prime minister in 2011 after a landslide victory for the People's Party, and introduces strict austerity measures to deal with the crisis. He also rebuffs demands by Catalonia's then-president Artur Mas for greater financial independence.

2014: Catalonia holds a non-binding referendum on independence asking: "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" and "Do you want this state to be independent?" Eighty per cent of some 2.3 million votes support the yes-yes option.

2015: In regional elections, Catalan separatists win 48 per cent of the vote and a majority of seats, launching a declaration soon after to start a process for creating an independent Catalan state. In 2016, a deal between the Catalan separatist parties makes Mr. Puigdemont the president.

Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. AFP/GETTY IMAGES/REUTERS

2015-16: Two successive Spanish national elections result in hung parliaments for Mr. Rajoy's Popular Party, further fragmenting Spanish politics and strengthening Mr. Rajoy's resolve not to appear weak.

Oct. 1, 2017: Catalonia's government holds another non-binding referendum on independence despite Mr. Rajoy's warnings that such a vote would be illegal. Spain's national police injured some 800 people and seized ballot boxes from polling stations. The vote is about 90 per cent in favour of secession, but only 43 per cent of the electorate participates, with most opponents of independence staying home.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe in Spain: People line up for hours to vote in Oct. 1 independence ballot 0:54

Oct. 21: Mr. Rajoy calls on the Spanish Senate to invoke Article 155 of the constitution to stop Catalan secession.

(Return to top)

Catalonia’s parliament building is shown in Barcelona’s Parc de la Ciutadella on Oct. 22, 2017. The Catalan government, called the Generalitat, is the most autonomous of Spain’s regional governments, but no country recognizes it as a sovereign state. JACK TAYLOR/GETTY IMAGES

What is Article 155, and how will Spain use it to control Catalonia?

Spain's 1978 constitution gave regions like Catalonia broad autonomous powers, but it also gave the Spanish government a nuclear option for dealing with regions that defied it. Article 155 lets the government in Madrid suspend a region's autonomy if it:

… fails to fulfill the obligations imposed upon it by the Constituion or other laws, or acts in a way seriously prejudicing the general interests of Spain.

Article 155 has never been used before, and its vague wording gives Mr. Rajoy broad power to interpret the second part of the clause: That the government can "issue instructions" on restoring constitutional order. Here are some of the things Mr. Rajoy wants to do:

Depose the current leaders: First and foremost, Mr. Rajoy wants to remove the members of Catalonia's pro-independence regional government. The Catalan President, Vice-President and 12 regional ministers claim Catalonia is sovereign and not subject to Spanish law.

Control the bureaucracy: Catalonia has secured the ability to govern itself in many areas since democracy returned to Spain. Education, health and policing are areas in which the region enjoys self-rule. Mr. Rajoy proposes taking over the vast regional administration and its roughly 200,000 civil servants after the top officials are removed. How Madrid's management would work is unclear. One option would be for Spanish ministries to assume direct control of their regional counterparts.

Story continues below advertisement

Control the legislature: While the Prime Minister isn't asking to dissolve the Catalan parliament, Mr. Rajoy wants to limit what it can do. Specifically, the parliament would not be able to designate a new regional president until after Mr. Rajoy calls for new elections. Nor would it be able to question the region's interim authorities, power that would temporarily go to Spain's Senate. Catalonia's Parliament also would not be allowed to pass laws countering the Article 155 measures and the central government would assume the right to veto bills.

Control the police: Catalonia and the Basque Country are Spain's only regions with their own fully deployed police forces. Spain wants to take direct control of Catalonia's police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, and warns it will consider increasing the presence of the National Police and Civil Guard. Mossos chief Josep Trapero is already under investigation for sedition by a Spanish judge.

Control the finances: Spain will increase its supervision of the region's finances, specifically to ensure that no public funds or revenues are used to promote a campaign for secession. Madrid put a large portion of Catalonia's budget under its direct supervision in the runup to the Oct. 1 referendum in an attempt to stop the vote from occurring.

Control the media: Under Mr. Rajoy's plan, Spanish authorities will also oversee the running of Catalonia's public television and radio stations, which have been major proponents of secession. His government will "guarantee the transmission of information that is true, objective and balanced" and that is "respectful of the values and principles of the Spanish Constitution and charter law for Catalonia," Mr. Rajoy said.

Snap elections: In all 17 of Spain's regions, the right to call early regional elections belongs exclusively to regional leaders. Mr. Rajoy wants that right passed to him temporarily in Catalonia. His request includes a commitment to call for regional elections within six months. Catalan separatists currently hold 72 of the regional parliament's 135 seats. Mr. Rajoy will be hoping a new election would tip the balance in favour of lawmakers opposed to secession.

Even if the Spanish Senate gives Mr. Rajoy the powers that he wants, the question remains whether and how he would enforce it. Political observers across the ideological spectrum agree Mr. Rajoy and his government may have to use force if Catalonia's leaders disobey orders to step down. Hard-core separatists will put intense pressure on the Catalan president and his government to stay in office. There are fears such a standoff could lead to violent police raids like those that marred the referendum.

(Return to top)

What happens next?

On Tuesday, a special commission of 27 senators will assess Mr. Rajoy's request for Article 155 powers. Mr. Puigdemont will have the chance to argue his case before the Senate on Thursday before it holds a vote expected Friday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Puigdemont has summoned the Catalan parliament to meet on Thursday to discuss how it will respond to direct rule from Madrid.

(Return to top)

With reports from Associated Press, Reuters, Globe staff and The New York Times News Service



CRISIS IN CATALONIA: MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canadian businesses ponder future as Spain moves to impose direct rule over Catalonia The prospect of direct rule from Madrid will complicate an already highly charged situation in the prosperous region, Paul Waldie explains.