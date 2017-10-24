Child’s body identified as missing Texas toddler Sherin Mathews

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child's body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.
Richardson police said the medical examiner used dental records to identify Sherin. The cause of death is unknown.
Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin from India last year, was arrested Monday after changing his story about what had happened. He initially said Sherin disappeared after he sent her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. He later said she choked on milk and he disposed of her body after she died.
He's been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child and is held Tuesday on $1 million bond.
Police say those charges could be updated and more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate the case.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨