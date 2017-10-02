Country music star Jason Aldean says attack at Vegas show ‘hurts my heart’

The gunshots that rang out during Jason Aldean's appearance on Sunday at the 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas were mistaken by some in the audience as show-closing fireworks. The headlining performer and hunting enthusiast, knowing otherwise, beat a hasty retreat ‎off the stage.

Aldean was reportedly singing the last song of his set, When She Says Baby, when the murderous calamity began opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. The Georgia-born country music superstar later posted a message on Instagram:

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Aldean, 40, has recorded seven studio albums and has racked up more than a dozen No.1 singles on the country charts. He is one of the leading figures in the subgenre known as "bro country," a somewhat disparaged stylistic grouping characterized by upbeat party songs and carefree anthems with macho lyrical themes, sung by Stetson-wearing white males.

In 2015, Aldean pushed back against the bro country association. "It bothers me because I don't feel like it's a compliment," he told PennLive.com. "We've got songs that definitely have some meat on them and tell a great story. It's not all about trucks and girls and beer and whatever else they think it is."

Aldean's latest album (2016's They Don't Know) includes the songs Whiskey'd Up, All Out of Beer and the single Any Ol' Barstool. Previous hits include Dirt Road Anthem, Take a Little Ride and Burnin' it Down.

Along with fellow country star Luke Bryan (and former professional baseball players Adam LaRoche, Ryan Langerhans and Tombo Martin), Aldean is a featured player of Buck Commander, a cable television show starring Willie "Boss Hog" Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame. The show involves deer hunting and jocular male camaraderie.

On Oct. 20, in Louisville, Ky., Aldean will hold his annual Concert for ‎the Cure fundraiser for the treatment and awareness of breast cancer. In November, he is scheduled to perform at Country Rising, a benefit concert to support those in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands who have been impacted by recent hurricanes.