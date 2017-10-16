Florida declares state of emergency in county ahead of Richard Spencer speech

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is declaring a state of emergency in advance of a speech white nationalist Richard Spencer is scheduled to give at the University of Florida.
Scott warned in an executive order Monday that a "threat of a potential emergency is imminent" in Alachua County, in north Florida. Spencer is slated to speak at the campus on Thursday.
Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.
Scott's executive order will allow local law-enforcement authorities to partner with state and other law-enforcement agencies to provide security for the event. The university has already said it expects to spend $500,000 on security.
The governor is also activating the Florida National Guard to help with security if it is needed.
