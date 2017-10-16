 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Florida declares state of emergency in county ahead of Richard Spencer speech

Florida declares state of emergency in county ahead of Richard Spencer speech

Richard Spencer is seen in Texas in a Dec. 6, 2016, file photo.

David J. Phillip/AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.
The Associated Press

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is declaring a state of emergency in advance of a speech white nationalist Richard Spencer is scheduled to give at the University of Florida.

Scott warned in an executive order Monday that a "threat of a potential emergency is imminent" in Alachua County, in north Florida. Spencer is slated to speak at the campus on Thursday.

Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott's executive order will allow local law-enforcement authorities to partner with state and other law-enforcement agencies to provide security for the event. The university has already said it expects to spend $500,000 on security.

The governor is also activating the Florida National Guard to help with security if it is needed.

Demonstrators rally against white supremacy in Toronto (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.