Germany’s election: Why we should care and what you should know

Germans go to the polls on Sept. 24 after a campaign that failed to stir the soul inside or outside of Germany. Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel, seeking her fourth term, has played it safe, solidifying her hold on the middle ground as she deftly pinched bits of territory from the parties on her left and right flanks.

Surprisingly, her main opponent, Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), played it safe too, a mystery given his firebrand persona, superior oratory skills and desire for a surge like the one that revived the career of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in Britain's June election.

But don't be lulled into thinking the election doesn't matter just because it hasn't electrified voters. Whoever wins will set the post-crisis European agenda. A German Europe or European Germany? More austerity or less? Whoever wins will, in effect, set the strategy for the European Union's response to Brexit and the bailout of Greece. The victor will also shoulder the responsibility of protecting Germany and the rest of the EU from the often rash and unpredictable impulses of the three alpha males on Germany's western, eastern and southern horizons – Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Germany may not have the desire or the capabilities to assume the role of "leader of the free world," as Ms. Merkel has been dubbed in the wake of Mr. Trump's occupation of the White House. Still, that role might be thrust upon it.

Whoever forms the next German government won't be merely chancellor. He or she will have to be the leader of one of the world's last great liberal economic champions.

Easiest question first. Who is going to win the election?

That's really easy. Ms. Merkel and her conservative alliance (the CDU and Bavaria's Christian Social Union – CSU) have the election in the bag, though her victory may not be as overwhelming as the polls suggest. The latest poll of polls puts the CDU/CSU on top, with 38 per cent of the vote. Mr. Schulz's SPD is way down the charts, at 23 per cent. At this stage in the game, the gap appears insurmountable for the SPD. Four small parties – Greens, Alternative for Germany, Free Democrats and Left Party – are each polling at 8 to 9 per cent.

But wasn't Mr. Schulz on par with Ms. Merkel only a few months ago?

Indeed, Mr. Schulz, the polyglot former president of the European Parliament, came out of the gates strong in the early spring, making it appear he would be the man who would end Ms. Merkel's 12-year reign. But he lost momentum quickly. And the SPD's defeat in two recent regional elections didn't help.

With the German economy on fire – unemployment was at a record low of 5.7 per cent in August – and Germans apparently more or less content with their lot in life, Mr. Schulz's social-justice campaign has struggled to win the imaginations of voters, young or old. He had, apparently, gambled that Jeremy Corbyn-style tactics – arguing that wages and infrastructure spending were too low, employment contracts too insecure and the tax system too unfair – would restore his popularity. It didn't work, and on other issues the SPD was not radically different from the CDU. So why vote against Ms. Merkel?

An election campaign billboard of Mr. Schulz stands vandalized on Sept. 5, 2017, in Drebkau, Germany. SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES

Who won Sunday's TV debate?

The debate was the campaign's lone TV encounter between Ms. Merkel and Mr. Schulz (the small parties were excluded) and was billed as a make-or-break event for the SPD leader. But he failed to dent Ms. Merkel's confidence; she was judged the winner of the lacklustre exchange. Overall, the so-called debate did neither candidate any favours. Both evaded a raft of big issues, including Germany's economic future, where the crucial (and Dieselgate-tainted) car industry is going, and the country's role in Europe. Overall, a lost opportunity for Mr. Schulz to pin down his opponent on her future strategies, or lack thereof.

Ms. Merkel and Mr. Schulz, her primary opponent, have played it safe during the campaign. REUTERS TV

Why should non-Germans care about the election?

Because Germany is the world's fourth biggest economy and Berlin is the effective driver of the European project. But the election is hardly a parochial German or European matter. If you are sitting in North America, you should care, because neither Ms. Merkel nor Mr. Schulz is a fan of Donald Trump. Relations are already strained between Ms. Merkel and the U.S. President, and if Mr. Schulz gets the chancellor's job, relations will be really strained, to the point the trans-Atlantic trade and security relationship could crumble. (When Mr. Trump was president-elect, Mr. Schulz told Der Spiegel that he "is not just a problem for the EU, but for the whole world.")

If you are sitting anywhere in the world, you should care because Germany has been a leading voice for moderation, tolerance, democracy and liberal values for decades. If voters swing to the right in the election – unlikely, but not entirely out of the question – Germany's reputation for these values could take a hit.

Why are Germany's young voters endorsing Angela Merkel and her boring old establishment conservatives?

Elsewhere in Europe, young voters are drifting towards the underdogs or the anti-establishment parties. In the snap British election in June, they revived Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, denying Prime Minister Theresa May her Conservative majority. In France in May, young voters backed Emmanuel Macron, the newcomer who sent the established parties packing. In Italy, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement is especially popular among the young.

Germany is a different story. There, the young are endorsing "Mutti" – Mom – as Ms. Merkel is known. They like her unwavering liberal and democratic approach, including her "open doors" policy for refugees in 2015, and apparently see her as a bulwark against the anti-liberal, anti-environment and pro-military policies endorsed by Donald Trump. A June Forsa poll showed that 57 per cent of 18-to-21 year olds backed Ms. Merkel against only 21 per cent for Mr. Schulz.

But isn't Germany's working class behind Mr. Schulz?

No. If German unemployment were high, industrial workers might find Mr. Schulz and the SPD, the party they had traditionally backed, more appealing. Another problem for the SPD is the declining ranks of industrial workers; Germany has lost hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs to low-cost countries. But the main reason behind the SPD's waning popularity among workers seems to be lingering resentment. The last SPD chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, pushed through sweeping labour reforms that suppressed wages and reduced benefits and jobs security. The workers considered it a betrayal and have never forgiven the SPD.

In Finsterwalde, Germany, protesters and hecklers chant ‘Merkel must go!’ and ‘Traitor to the people!’ while holding up red slips of paper that read: ‘Red card for Merkel!’ SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES

Do Germany's small parties matter?

They do, all the more so since at least two of them – the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, led by the youthful Christian Lindner – are considered potential coalition partners in any new government. The other two small parties, The Left (whose origins are in East Germany's Communist Party), and Alternative for Germany (AfD), the right-wing, anti-immigrant and anti-EU populist party, are not coalition contenders. But all of the small parties are expected to make it into parliament since they are polling above the 5 per cent threshold required for admission.

Of the four, the one to watch is the centrist Free Democrats, who were shut out of the last parliament but are once again on the rise. They are polling fairly well among conservative suburbanites and young urbanites who like their cool slogans, such as "Impatience can be a virtue too."

Election campaign posters show Ms. Merkel and Christian Lindner, the leader of Germany’s Free Democratic Party, in Bonn, Germany. WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

Is the German economy an election issue?

Depends where you're standing. The German economy is on fire. Exports are soaring, the government is running a fat budget surplus and the jobless rate keeps sinking. Given all the good news, Mr. Schulz says it's time to give public- and private-sector workers hefty raises, and he's right. Germany's export success was in good part based on years of wage restraint, which made the country's manufactured goods highly competitive.

Outside of Germany, the German economy is a huge issue. Other parts of Europe partly blame Germany's huge trade and current-account surpluses (the latter happens when domestic savings exceed domestic investments) for their own economic woes, and they're right too. Higher wages would inflate the German economy, boosting domestic demand and imports from Italy, Spain and other struggling countries.

But Ms. Merkel, should she win, might be loath to change the formula that made Germany a phenomenal export success story. She has preached the virtues of austerity for everyone and there is little reason to think she will relax her stance.

Any chance of a surprise on Sept. 24?

Possibly. If voters assume Ms. Merkel cannot lose, many of them might stay home on election day. If they do, she will probably still win, but be forced into potentially uncomfortable and humiliating coalition talks with the SPD and the small parties. A low victory margin would signal that Ms. Merkel had peaked in the last election.

