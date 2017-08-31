 Skip to main content

Harvey downgraded to a tropical depression while floods continue

A man climbs out of a utility vehicle that was stuck on Highway 96 in flood waters in Lumberton, Texas on Aug. 30, 2017.

Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Reuters

Harvey, previously a tropical storm, has weakened into a depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Harvey is about 10 miles (15 kilometres) southwest of Alexandria, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana, the NHC said, adding that the threat of heavy rains has ended in the Houston/Galveston area.

"However, catastrophic and life threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week," the NHC said.

