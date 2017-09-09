Violence of Hurricane Irma, arrival of Jose impede efforts to rescue Canadians

The unusual violence of Hurricane Irma and the impending arrival of another monster storm, Jose, have severely hampered efforts to reach Canadians stranded in the Caribbean, and thus far fewer than 250 have formally asked for assistance, federal officials say.

Speaking during an afternoon technical briefing, senior government officials said the Global Affairs department has logged about 1,100 phone calls and e-mails regarding Canadian citizens affected by this week's devastating winds and rains.

The fact that more bad weather is coming – Hurricane Jose is expected to hit the already-ravaged islands of Barbuda, Saint Martin and Turks and Caicos on Saturday night – has made rescue efforts impossible.

"This is an unprecedented event," said one official, "and it's making it difficult to assist Canadians in the affected areas."

Airport infrastructure has been badly damaged, limiting commercial flights, and fallen telecommunications lines and towers are making it difficult to contact people via the usual means.

At the same time, Ottawa said its 24-hour emergency centre, with its staff of 60 volunteers from Global Affairs, is reaching out via social media channels, SMS text, e-mail and, where it's safe, visits to resorts by consular officials.

No deaths have thus far been signalled, and all diplomatic and government personnel is safe and accounted for.

There are 9,000 Canadians registered in the Caribbean as of Saturday, although the government said that's a very rough approximation, given the voluntary nature of the registry; the number is likely higher, and in the U.S. it is so large as to not warrant estimation.

Several tourists and their families have expressed frustration with the slow pace of Canadian interventions in the region, and another official said "we understand that frustration, they want to get out and they can't."

Though help won't arrive immediately, the government said plans are well under way for a massive airlift once the skies clear.

Ottawa has been co-ordinating with airlines, charter operators and tour companies – as well as with international partners from France, Holland, the U.S. and Britain – to make sure Canadians will have the chance to get home.

Though the federal government has chartered planes in the past to airlift stuck citizens – it happened most recently in 2004 – it's not likely to do so in this case because of the co-ordinated response that will shortly be unleashed.

"People should be getting out in fairly short order," said an official.