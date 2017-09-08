Hurricane Irma’s path: The damage done so far

Hurricane Irma's path: The damage done and what's to come
As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward the coast of Florida, the wake of destruction behind it is already catastrophic. Here, we track the path of destruction of one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century
Hurricane Irma was hurtling toward Florida on Friday after leaving a wake of destruction and 19 dead in the Caribbean. The storm was downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as it skirted the northern coast of Cuba. As it makes its way to the keys of southern Florida, the storm has triggered near panic in a region of more than six million people that includes Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
The path of destruction from Hurricane Irma can be seen through the Atlantic and will continue into the weekend as it makes landfall in the United States.
Where is Irma headed?
As of Friday, Hurricane Irma was making its way across northern Cuba en route to southern Florida, about 725 kilometres outside of Miami, Fla.
Friday, September 8
CUBA
Early on Friday, Irma was about 125 kilometres northeast of Cuba's northeastern coast and 725 kilometres southeast of Miami. The storm is expected to scrape the northern part of Cuba before blowing through the Bahamas en route to the Florida Keys.
BAHAMAS
The country was evacuating six islands in the southern Bahamas ahead of the storm. Islanders were being flown to the capital, Nassau, in what Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called the largest storm evacuation in the country's history. He said authorities would not be able to help those caught in the "potentially catastrophic" wind, flooding and storm surge expected overnight into the weekend.
Thursday, September 7
TURKS AND CAICOS
Hurricane Irma slammed into Grand Turk Thursday evening, ripping off residential roofs, flooding streets and causing an island-wide power outage. The hospital in the capital of Turks and Caicos, Cockburn Town, was also reportedly damaged. The islands experienced howling winds, rough seas and steady rain, and shelters were already full. No reports of injuries or fatalities had been confirmed at the time.
HAITI
Haiti seemed to avoid the worst of Hurricane Irma, with reports of moderate winds and rain in the northern part of the island. Evacuations were ordered in northern coastal areas, including the island known as Il de la Tortue. The largest concern for Haiti is that heavy rains could trigger dangerous floods over the next few days.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Waves smashed a dozen homes into rubble in the fishing community of Nagua, but the buildings were believed to unoccupied at the time. Several thousand locals and tourists were evacuated from coastal areas ahead of the storm. Authorities reported some flooding.
PUERTO RICO
About a million people were without power in the U.S. territory after the eye of Irma passed just to the north, lashing the island with heavy wind and rain. Nearly 50,000 also were without water Thursday. One person reportedly died while prepping for the storm, and half of Puerto Rico's homes and businesses lost electricity.
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS
At least four people were killed in the U.S. territory, where crews struggled to reopen roads and restore power. Officials described the damage as catastrophic. Two fire stations and two police stations collapsed. The only hospital in St. Thomas was wrecked, and patients were being evacuated to Puerto Rico and elsewhere.
ST. MAARTEN
Five people were confirmed dead on the island of St. Maarten, four on the side of the island under French control and one on the Dutch side. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said about 50 were injured. Officials said the toll could rise because rescue teams had yet to get a complete look at the damage. French officials sent food and water rations since as much as 95 per cent of the island was destroyed by the storm. The government headquarters was also partially destroyed.
ANGUILLA
One death was reported in the British territory of Anguilla, which also suffered extensive damage to the airport, hospitals and shelters. Ninety per cent of the roads are impassible, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. The United Kingdom said Irma inflicted "severe and in places critical" damage to the territory.
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Barbuda was hit especially hard, while Antigua "fared well," according to officials. A two-year-old child was killed on Barbuda as a family tried to escape a damaged home. About 60 per cent of the roughly 1,400 people on the small, flat island were left homeless by the storm that damaged nearly every building. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the recovery would take months, if not years, calling the scene "total carnage." The storm ripped off the roof of the island's police station and about 1,000 people spent the night in shelters in Antigua.
- With files from The New York Times News Service
