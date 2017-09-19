Where is Hurricane Maria headed now? What we know so far

The basics

Hurricane Maria is heading toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after it smashed into Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight.

By early Tuesday, Maria had regained Category 5 strength as it churned southeast of St. Croix in the Virgin Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 260 kilometres an hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The French island of Martinique escaped Maria largely unscathed but a communications blackout with Guadeloupe meant it would be several more hours before damage there could be assessed, a senior French Civil Protection official said on Tuesday.

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skeritt, said on his Facebook page that his “greatest fear” was that island residents would awake to word of “serious physical injury and possible deaths.” At one point, he lost the roof to his own official residence as fierce winds also swept away the roofs of many others.

Forecasters said storm surge could raise water levels by six to nine feet near the storm’s centre. The storm was predicted to bring 25 to 38 centimetres of rain across the islands, with more in isolated areas.

Hurricane Maria, as of Tuesday, Sept. 19, Atlantic Time Forecast positions Potential track area Hurricane/tropical storm warning/watch Sunday 2 a.m. Saturday 2 a.m. Atlantic Ocean Friday 2 a.m. 0 500 KM Thursday 2 a.m. Wednesday 2 a.m. CUBA Tuesday 5 a.m. AT HAITI PUERTO RICO JAMAICA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC LEEWARD ISLANDS THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTRE Hurricane Maria, as of Tuesday, Sept. 19, Atlantic Time Forecast positions Potential track area Hurricane/tropical storm warning/watch Sunday 2 a.m. Saturday 2 a.m. Atlantic Ocean Friday 2 a.m. 0 500 KM Thursday 2 a.m. Wednesday 2 a.m. CUBA Tuesday 5 a.m. AT HAITI PUERTO RICO JAMAICA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC LEEWARD ISLANDS THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTRE Hurricane Maria, as of Tuesday, Sept. 19, Atlantic Time Forecast positions Potential track area Hurricane/tropical storm warning/watch U.S. Sunday 2 a.m. Saturday 2 a.m. Atlantic Ocean Friday 2 a.m. Fla. 0 500 KM Thursday 2 a.m. Wednesday 2 a.m. CUBA Tuesday 5 a.m. AT HAITI PUERTO RICO JAMAICA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC LEEWARD ISLANDS THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTRE

Emergency information

The Canadian government is warning travellers to avoid Caribbean destinations in Maria's path and keep watch for travel advisories. If you need help, call the Global Affairs Canada emergency centre at (613) 996-8885 or e-mail sos@international.gc.ca.

Hurricane #Maria: Avoid all travel to affected Caribbean destinations. Check our updated advice https://t.co/TUrLiGwpVE 1/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) September 18, 2017

How hurricanes work

Hurricanes are a type of tropical cyclone, storms that spin quickly around a calm, low-pressure centre. ( Here's an explainer of how and why they form.) To be classified as a hurricane, a storm's winds have to be going 119 kilometres an hour or faster. Beyond that point, meteorologists classify the storm using the Saffir-Simpson wind-speed scale. The scale's highest category – Category 5, with winds 252 km/h or faster – is open-ended.

TRISH McALASTER/THE GLOBE AND MAIL (SOURCE: NHC, NOAA.GOV)

Hurricane Maria climbed the scale from Category 3 to 5 on Monday, then fluctuated between 4 and 5. Hurricanes gain speed when they pass over warm tropical waters that feed them with water vapour and upward-moving warm air.

Story continues below advertisement

A storm is said to make "landfall" when its centre crosses onto a coastline. A storm can still hit coastal areas with its strongest winds even if it doesn't make landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center explains. But any hurricane that comes close to land is going to cause widespread destruction in one of three ways: Winds that can blow down buildings; rain that can flood cities; and storm surge, in which the storm's vortex shifts the levels of ocean water to cause floods.

A deadly season

Maria is one of many destructive storms to emerge in the Caribbean in the past two months. In the United States, the combined tab from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is expected to hit $200-billion or more.

Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, hit the Caribbean hard earlier this month before a powerful Sept. 10 landfall in the Florida Keys. The storm left more than 80 people dead in Florida and the Caribbean, and while it caused less flooding in major Florida cities than expected, its impact on the Caribbean was colossal: On islands like Saint Martin and Barbuda, whole communities were flattened and residents left without safe drinking water, supplies or contact with the outside world.

What about Jose?

The other hurricane currently active in the Atlantic is churning offshore of the U.S. coast, parts of which are still under tropical storm warnings. The storm, a Category 1 as of Tuesday morning, is slowly moving north and expected to gradually weaken on Wednesday. Environment Canada's forecasters aren't yet certain how Jose could affect Nova Scotia, but predicted Monday that the province will be shrouded with cloudy skies this week as rough surf pounds the Atlantic coast.

With reports from The Canadian Press, Ivan Semeniuk and Eric Andrew-Gee

MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Once bitter rivals, former U.S. presidents rally together for hurricane victims Five former U.S. presidents are pleading for aid for hurricane victims, continuing a tradition of old foes uniting in times of crisis that dates to the very earliest years of the republic, David Shribman explains.