In historic ruling, South Africa judge finds anti-apartheid activist murdered by police in 1971 case

A South African judge has demolished a 46-year-old apartheid conspiracy, ruling that an anti-apartheid activist was murdered by police who tried to conceal their crime by calling it a suicide.

Apartheid policemen tortured and killed Ahmed Timol at a notorious Johannesburg police station in 1971, throwing him to his death from the top of the building, Judge Billy Mothle ruled on Thursday after a lengthy inquest.

It is a stunning and historic ruling: the first time South African authorities have overturned an apartheid coverup of a death in detention. After decades of official neglect, Thursday's ruling could finally lead to criminal charges and possibly a broader investigation of apartheid atrocities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read also: In South Africa, it's bullets over ballots as political attacks spread

Mr. Timol was just one of 73 people who died in apartheid detention from the 1960s to the 1980s. But until now, the African National Congress government has shown little interest in reopening these cases, even though the families of the dead have been seeking justice.

One of the policemen who witnessed Mr. Timol's death, Joao Rodrigues, is still alive and could face criminal charges as a result of Thursday's ruling.

Now 78, he testified at the inquest in the July and stuck loyally to the official version of the apartheid authorities, insisting that Mr. Timol leaped to his death from a 10th-floor window at the police station. But the judge ruled on Thursday that this claim was completely contradicted by all the evidence.

Judge Mothle said Mr. Rodrigues was an accessory to murder and committed perjury. South Africa's national prosecuting authority must now decide whether to accept the judge's recommendation of criminal charges.

At the inquest, expert witnesses testified that the official version of Mr. Timol's death was impossible. Trajectory experts, examining the spot where he fell, concluded that he was probably pushed to his death and could not have jumped. Medical experts found that he was severely injured before his death, presumably from torture. A fellow prisoner said he glimpsed Mr. Timol in the police station before his death, almost unable to walk, wearing a hood and being dragged by police.

South Africa held a much-praised Truth and Reconciliation Commission after the end of apartheid, but the authorities ignored its call for further criminal investigation into hundreds of unsolved cases after the commission finished its work.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Retired archbishop Desmond Tutu, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the late 1990s, welcomed the judge's finding of murder in the Timol case. "It's sad that it took so long," Mr. Tutu said in a message to the Timol family after the judge's ruling.

George Bizos, a renowned human-rights lawyer who sought justice for the Timol case and many other cases of deaths in apartheid detention in the 1970s, said the judge's finding should lead to a national inquiry into all of the deaths in detention.

After decades of impunity for the apartheid police, many families are still seeking the truth for the deaths of their relatives, human rights activist Marjorie Jobson told a press conference after the judgement.